February inspires fun, educational books for kids

February may be a short month, but it’s full of holidays and special days to mark with loved ones.
From Valentine’s Day to Presidents Day and Black History Month, here are a few books that will introduce young readers to these celebrations.
Amelia Bedelia’s First Valentine
By Herman Parish
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
Since 1963, Amelia Bedelia has been a staple in many children’s homes. Now, this bestselling picture book tells the story of Amelia receiving her first Valentine’s Day card. However, what will she do when she forgets the Valentines she made for her classmates on the bus? It will come as no surprise that Amelia is very resourceful and works to make sure she doesn’t break anyone’s hearts.
Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History
By Vashti Harrison
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
This three-book series explores the true stories of trailblazing black women in American history. Inspiring text paired with illustrations help bring to life the stories of female figures like abolitionist Sojourner Truth, pilot Bessie Coleman and chemist Alice Ball. Among these stories, kids will find role models and be inspired by everyday women who did extraordinary things.
Weird But True Know-It-All: U.S. Presidents
By Brianna DuMont
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
Kids have likely read a lot about U.S. presidents in their history books, but this book shares lesser-known facts about this country’s leaders. For example, Ulysses S. Grant got a speeding ticket riding his horse twice, and Abraham Lincoln was known for being a great wrestler. In every president’s past, there’s a lot to learn, even weird tidbits.
How to Catch a Dragon
By Adam Wallace
Age group: 4 to 7 years old
This month marks the Chinese New Year, and this book explores whether the reader has what it takes to catch a dragon. The “How to Catch” kids will make their best attempts as they chase a dragon through Chinese New Year celebrations as the dragon avoids trap after trap. This book includes bonus educational material and Mandarin translations to enhance a reader’s experience.
Dreaming of New Orleans: Counting Down Around the Town
By Gretchen Everin
Age group: 2 to 5 years old
Mardi Gras may not look the same this year, but this board book brings the annual celebration to young readers across the country. In this book, children will learn to count down from 10 to one while exploring the different floats often seen in the Mardi Gras parade. Other illustrations include musicians in the French Quarter, the St. Louis Cathedral and streetcars in St. Charles.