February inspires fun, educational books for kids

Weird But True Know-It-All: U.S. Presidents

By Brianna DuMont

Age group: 8 to 12 years old

Kids have likely read a lot about U.S. presidents in their history books, but this book shares lesser-known facts about this country’s leaders. For example, Ulysses S. Grant got a speeding ticket riding his horse twice, and Abraham Lincoln was known for being a great wrestler. In every president’s past, there’s a lot to learn, even weird tidbits.

How to Catch a Dragon

By Adam Wallace

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

This month marks the Chinese New Year, and this book explores whether the reader has what it takes to catch a dragon. The “How to Catch” kids will make their best attempts as they chase a dragon through Chinese New Year celebrations as the dragon avoids trap after trap. This book includes bonus educational material and Mandarin translations to enhance a reader’s experience.

Dreaming of New Orleans: Counting Down Around the Town

By Gretchen Everin

Age group: 2 to 5 years old

Mardi Gras may not look the same this year, but this board book brings the annual celebration to young readers across the country. In this book, children will learn to count down from 10 to one while exploring the different floats often seen in the Mardi Gras parade. Other illustrations include musicians in the French Quarter, the St. Louis Cathedral and streetcars in St. Charles.

