Highland native pens book for kids about COVID-19

This is Beasley’s second book release during the pandemic. The other was released last summer, called “My Name is a Hurricane?” She collaborated with Dyer resident Ron Szafarczyk on the project, who was the book’s illustrator. She and Szafarczyk worked together at an ad agency in Chicago back in the 1990s. Her first children’s book came out in 2017 called “H is For Harvey,” inspired by Hurricane Harvey.

Beasley has resided in Houston for the past six years, and all royalties from that first book continue to go to The Astros Foundation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“So far, all the books I’ve written have sort of had an underlying disaster recovery theme. It’s been very touching to hear from parents how my stories have been relatable to kids who have dealt with the effects of hurricanes, natural disasters and of course COVID-19,” Beasley said. “I've also enjoyed author visits. They are virtual these days but still fun.”

As a mom of two young kids, she has experienced first-hand how COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of children's lives.