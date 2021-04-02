Highland native pens book for kids about COVID-19

Julie Gray Beasley loved reading classics when she was growing up, such as "A Pocket for Corduroy" and later books by Beverly Cleary and Judy Blume. She also loved writing as a young child, and by the time she was a freshman at Highland High School (class of 1993), she knew that it was the career path she’d take.
Initially she wanted to write commercials. She attended Purdue University Northwest and then Ball State University, where she earned a degree in journalism and advertising.
She’s now discovered a passion for writing books for kids and her third such book was released recently. Beasley said that her parents, who still reside in Highland, have been a constant source of encouragement in pursuing her passions.
“‘Winona and Gus and the Coronavirus’ is about a brother and sister maneuvering life during COVID-19, doing their best to adjust to a new world where words like ‘social distancing’ and 'essential workers’ have become a part of their everyday vocabulary and where masking up has become as common as lacing up a pair of shoes,” Beasley said.
“Winona gives a recap of some of the most memorable things kids like her and Gus have experienced over the last 12-plus months, from learning new talents — like riding a bike and baking sourdough bread to celebrating health care workers with messages in colorful sidewalk chalk to buzz-cutting dad’s hair at home, and so much more.”
This is Beasley’s second book release during the pandemic. The other was released last summer, called “My Name is a Hurricane?” She collaborated with Dyer resident Ron Szafarczyk on the project, who was the book’s illustrator. She and Szafarczyk worked together at an ad agency in Chicago back in the 1990s. Her first children’s book came out in 2017 called “H is For Harvey,” inspired by Hurricane Harvey.
Beasley has resided in Houston for the past six years, and all royalties from that first book continue to go to The Astros Foundation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
“So far, all the books I’ve written have sort of had an underlying disaster recovery theme. It’s been very touching to hear from parents how my stories have been relatable to kids who have dealt with the effects of hurricanes, natural disasters and of course COVID-19,” Beasley said. “I've also enjoyed author visits. They are virtual these days but still fun.”
As a mom of two young kids, she has experienced first-hand how COVID-19 has affected nearly every aspect of children's lives.
“I was inspired by how well kids have adjusted to life during the pandemic considering the obstacles, particularly when it’s come to coping with the school changes,” Beasley said. “Complete virtual learning for some, others at school 6 feet apart in masks, others doing a hybrid — so much to adjust to. The pandemic has been strange and sometimes scary for kids, but their bravery and adaptability have been really commendable and their ability to keep on growing and learning new things and ‘normal’ things, even when life has been anything but.”
For her latest book, Beasley teamed up with illustrator Robyn Goldstein, a fellow mom from her kids’ elementary school. Goldstein is the creator of YardPeeps.com that started at the beginning of the pandemic by selling a charity yard sign that thanks essential workers.
“One of the signs is featured in the book and is just one of the many colorful, detailed illustrations kids will enjoy exploring in the memorable, rhyming story,” Beasley said.
The book highlights the positives of this very challenging year, and Beasley hopes it helps to reinforce all the good that has come from a bad situation.
“I hope this book helps express the events and feelings of the last 12-plus months through a story that’s relatable to kids — and shows the good in humanity and how silver linings are everywhere if you just allow yourself to see them. I want kids to know they aren’t alone in the way they may have felt during the pandemic or the way they may still be feeling.”