Looking for the ultimate holiday road trip? This fall and winter, the variety of choices includes a chance to drive your car on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Yard of Bricks amid 3 million twinkling lights; visiting a village named Santa Claus; celebrating an old-fashioned Victorian candlelight dinner in a general store dating back to 1916; and ice skating on a terrace above Chicago’s Michigan Avenue.
Santa Claus, Indiana
(888) 444-9252; santaclausind.org
The village of Santa Claus takes its name seriously when it comes to holiday fun, offering plenty of activities during the three-weekend Santa Claus Christmas Celebration each December.
How could a village named Santa Claus not live up to its name when it comes to holiday fun? Santa Claus used to be Santa Fe until one a stormy winter night in 1856. As the elders discussed the need to rename the new settlement, a gust of wind blew open the door, carrying in the distant sound of sleigh bells. We don’t know if they heard a "ho-ho-ho," but it was a done deal, and now Santa Claus is one of THE places to be during the holiday season.
You don’t get to be a jolly big guy without indulging in lots of meals. Join him for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Historic Santa Claus Campground, supper at Santa’s Lodge and at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church’s annual Das Nikolausfest for German fare.
Visit Santa at the Santa Claus Christmas Store in Kringle Plaza. While there, write a letter to him as well and, if posted before Dec. 20, expect one of his elves to reply. Get a family photo taken with Santa Claus and make holiday crafts at the Santa Claus Museum & Village.
Drive through Santa Claus Land Of Lights, a 1.2-mile drive of a brilliantly illuminated lights telling the story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. For more visual displays, there’s the 9-mile journey through Christmas Lake Village, a residential community decorated for the holidays.
Santa has gone high tech at the Candy Castle (yes, it does look like a small castle — tower and all) where kids can log on to the North Pole Network for a chat with one of Santa’s elves and, more traditionally, roast chestnuts every Saturday until Christmas.
Abraham Lincoln grew up just a few miles from Santa Claus and a replica of his family’s farmstead is part of the Lincoln experience at the Abraham Lincoln National Memorial in Lincoln city. To get a feel for life before electricity (which didn’t come to Santa Claus until 1949), follow the candle lanterns lighting the way to the 1820s frontier cabin at the Abraham Lincoln Living Historical Farm.
The Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association is presenting an adaptation of “Scrooge’s Christmas” at the Heritage Hills High Auditorium. Accompanied by music, noted storyteller Susan Fowler brings her creative skills for an interactive performance of “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” Clement C. Moore’s classic poem.
Chicago
(312) 567-8500; choosechicago.com
The Museum of Science & Industry again is presenting its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” — an extravaganza of more than 50 trees including the 45-foot-tall Grand Tree. Each is covered with hand-crafted ornaments representing Chicago’s multicultural communities. Every 30 minutes, there’s falling snow to enjoy as well.
Ice skaters have numerous options. Don a costume and skate to the sounds of a DJ playing tunes at McCormick Tribune Ice Rink in Millennium Park’s themed events such as the Ugly Sweater Soul-mas Soul and R&B Music Night. Skate the Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park or take in the views at the Peninsula Sky Rink — set high above Michigan Avenue on the Terrace of the Peninsula Hotel.
Christkindlmarket Chicago, inspired by the Christmas markets popular in Germany since the 15th century, is a wonderfully old-fashioned European-centric venue with vendors selling German-made nutcrackers, cuckoo clocks, ornaments, toys, wooden handicrafts and beer steins as well as foods like Glühwein, a traditional German holiday market-style hot spiced wine, German beers and an assortment of savories — sausages, strudel, potato pancakes, schnitzel, goulash, rolls with fish and salted or sour pickled herring, or salmon and sweets.
After all things German, transport yourself to Victorian England for a performance of the Goodman Theatre’s 41st Annual Production of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens.
Indianapolis
Jolly Days at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, ranked by the New York Times as “One of the 10 Coolest Museums in the World” and distinctive because of its exterior depicting a huge statue of a dinosaur breaking through the second-floor exterior, offers a variety of activities such as the two-story Yule Slide, faux ice skating (sock skating on a smooth surface), going ice fishing in a pretend pond and a "faux ball fight" with fuzzy snowballs.
Indy’s iconic 242-foot-tall Soldiers and Sailors Monument in the downtown got the holiday treatment, morphing in to what Travelocity describes as “one of the top five must-see Christmas trees in the nation.”
Three million lights are ablaze at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500 where, during the Lights at Brickyard, visitors can drive their car across the Yard of Bricks.
Winterlights at Newfields at the Indianapolis Museum of Art features a synchronized light show, warm cocktails, snacks, a winter market and low-key music.
The artists for Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure at The Eiteljorg Museum once again have designed an amazingly immense and creative model train-scape with nine model trains coursing the tracks past such Hollywood landmarks as the Paramount Studios gates, mountaintop Hollywood sign and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre with its handprints and footprints of the stars.
Brown County, Indiana
(800) 753-3255; browncounty.com.
Take a step back in time at the Story Inn’s Candlelight Victorian Dinner in Story, a pre-Civil War village founded in 1851. Now a destination, its 1916 general store is transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant (with the farm being the surrounding gardens just steps from the kitchen door), and the century-old homes are now guest quarters including the 1851 home of founder Doc Story, which sits atop a hill and still has a working hand pump outdoors. But not to worry, it’s all heat, electricity and running water inside.
During the candlelight dinners, the inn — with its hardwood floors, old pot belly stove and stained glass windows — shines with flames from oil lamps and candles. Music is provided by Story’s very own piano player, and guests are invited to join in with song. The staff serves exquisitely prepared food dressed in authentic Victorian garb.
Holidays in Brown County also include myriad events like Santa’s Zip & Sip on the ziplines at eXplore Brown County at Valley Branch Retreat, visits with Santa, holiday-related variety shows with music and comedy, and a bird count for outdoor buffs in the hills and woods of Brown County State Park, Indiana’s largest state park.
Though Nashville is tiny (popular 1,000 or so), the village has almost 200 shops and is decorated for the holidays with an amazing array of sparkling lights and decorations, creating a winter wonderland of boutiques, wineries, breweries, art galleries, coffee houses, restaurants and more. Step back in time in the Pioneer Village located in the downtown with its working blacksmith shop, the office of Dr. Ralphy, a true horse-and-buggy doctor who practiced in Brown County over a century ago, the old log jail and an original log cabin.
Travel the old-fashioned way by taking a guided trail ride at Schooner Valley Stables. Looking for a place to stay in downtown Nashville? Consider the Allison House B&B, a perfectly restored 1860s home.