Kids books: A summer reading list

As the middle of the summer arrives, many families are looking for ways to enjoy the remaining days before it’s time to head back to school.
Whether it’s traveling near or far, sitting around the campfire or enjoying a picnic in the backyard, books offer a wide variety of ideas on how to enjoy the warmest days of the year.
The Ultimate Travel Journal For Kids
By Rob Taylor
Age group: 6 to 9 years old
Whether you’re going camping, staying overnight in a hotel or headed out of town for a family vacation, this travel journal will help kids remember their fun adventures. This book is packed with journaling prompts and activities that allow kids to record their trip highlights and discoveries. There are also travel activities, such as crossword puzzles, that help pass the time on the way to their destination.
I See Summer
By Charles Ghingna
Age group: 2 to 4 years old
The garden is always a fun summer activity each year, and “I See Summer” helps even the youngest members of the family be involved. Whether it’s cucumbers or strawberries, there are plenty of opportunities for counting in this book. There are also hidden numbers throughout the book that gives readers a chance to search for them and learn.
Campfire Songs
By Cottage Door Press and Chie Y. Boyd
Age group: 3 to 6 years old
This 11-button interactive children’s sound book allows toddlers and preschoolers to sing along with popular campfire songs, making this the perfect book to bring on family camping trips. This book includes 10 classic campfire and scouting songs, with each page corresponding with a melody button that offers young children the opportunity to practice their fine motor skills.
The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II
By Anne R. Keene
Age group: Older teens and adults
For baseball enthusiasts who need their baseball fix, this book will do the trick. This book chronicles the story of an elite group of fighter-pilot cadets who wore the Cloudbuster Nine baseball jersey at a Navy training school in North Carolina. Among them were greats Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky and Johnny Sain.
Get Out and Enjoy the Day: Quality Time with Nature
By Daniel Humphreys
Age group: All ages
For those who love the outdoors and picnicking, this book offers 50 picnic ideas and recipes the whole family will enjoy. From baked to fried lunches and desserts, this book turns an ordinary picnic into an extraordinary time.
