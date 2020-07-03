Kids books: A summer reading list

Campfire Songs

By Cottage Door Press and Chie Y. Boyd

Age group: 3 to 6 years old

This 11-button interactive children’s sound book allows toddlers and preschoolers to sing along with popular campfire songs, making this the perfect book to bring on family camping trips. This book includes 10 classic campfire and scouting songs, with each page corresponding with a melody button that offers young children the opportunity to practice their fine motor skills.

The Cloudbuster Nine: The Untold Story of Ted Williams and the Baseball Team That Helped Win World War II

By Anne R. Keene

Age group: Older teens and adults

For baseball enthusiasts who need their baseball fix, this book will do the trick. This book chronicles the story of an elite group of fighter-pilot cadets who wore the Cloudbuster Nine baseball jersey at a Navy training school in North Carolina. Among them were greats Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky and Johnny Sain.

Get Out and Enjoy the Day: Quality Time with Nature

By Daniel Humphreys