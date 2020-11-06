Kids books: Being thankful

Although it’s been a difficult year for many, books offer a great way to remind families that there are still many things for which to be thankful.
If you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are a few ideas for books to grab this month.
I Am Thankful: A Thanksgiving Book for Kids
By Sheri Wall
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
This rhyming book follows three different families as they celebrate Thanksgiving with their own traditions. Through this book, kids will learn how to be thankful for everything around them as they experience Thanksgiving adventures and spend the day with their families performing acts of kindness.
Bear Says Thanks
By Karma Wilson
Age group: 3 to 8 years old
Bear decides the perfect way to give thanks is by inviting his friends to a big feast. While his friends show up with different platters to share, Bear discovers his cupboards are bare. This book for young readers celebrates family and friendship as Bear attempts to solve his problem and choose which special gift he will share with his friends.
Giving Thanks: More than 100 Ways to Say Thank You
By Ellen Surrey
Age group: 5 to 8 years old
Discover 100 ways to say thank you in this book that explores what it means to be thankful. “Giving Thanks” follows the story of a boy as he considers who he would like to thank in his life and the many different ways to show gratitude. Whether it’s giving a hug to helping out someone, there are several ways this book provides to show thankfulness and show people you care.
Be the Difference
By Jayneen Sanders
Age group: 5 to 12 years old
“Be the Difference” shares more than 40 ideas for kids to create positive change using empathy, kindness, equality and environmental awareness. Using kid-friendly text and illustrations, the book encourages a mindset of giving and making the world a kinder place. At the back of the book, there are additional questions and ideas that can prompt further discussion with children.
The World We Choose
By Kevin Kunkel
Age group: 7 to 9 years old
This book teaches children that despite some negativity in the world, that it’s important to pay attention to the good around us. “The World We Choose” also encourages children to choose a positive goal and make it into a reality. With rhyming words and colorful illustrations, this book focuses on things like renewable energy, better technology to stay close and improved literacy.
