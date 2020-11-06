Kids books: Being thankful

Although it’s been a difficult year for many, books offer a great way to remind families that there are still many things for which to be thankful.

If you’re in need of a little inspiration, here are a few ideas for books to grab this month.

I Am Thankful: A Thanksgiving Book for Kids

By Sheri Wall

Age group: 3 to 5 years old

This rhyming book follows three different families as they celebrate Thanksgiving with their own traditions. Through this book, kids will learn how to be thankful for everything around them as they experience Thanksgiving adventures and spend the day with their families performing acts of kindness.

Bear Says Thanks

By Karma Wilson

Age group: 3 to 8 years old

Bear decides the perfect way to give thanks is by inviting his friends to a big feast. While his friends show up with different platters to share, Bear discovers his cupboards are bare. This book for young readers celebrates family and friendship as Bear attempts to solve his problem and choose which special gift he will share with his friends.