January is the perfect month to curl up with a good book and enjoy winter from the warm comfort of inside.

This month also marks the beginning of a new year, and the perfect time to begin reviewing all those books on your must-read list.

Here are a few books to add to that list and get the whole family in the winter spirit.

Winter Dance

By Marion Dane Bauer

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

Snow is likely to landscape Northwest Indiana this month, and this picture book explains what animals outdoors do to get ready for the impending snowfall. This book tells the story of how each animal advises a fox on what to do to prepare for winter, whether it’s gathering nuts, flying south or wearing a new coat.

The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder

By Jon Nelson

Age group: 5 to 8 years old

Perfect for the budding scientist or a child interested in knowing how snow forms, this book explains the science of the white fluffy flakes that fall from the sky. Featuring photos of real snow crystals, this book also includes instructions on how to catch snowflakes.

Miracle in Lake Placid: The Greatest Hockey Story Ever Told

By John Gilbert

Age group: Teens and adults

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” and this book examines the impact a single event had on those who played and coached in it. Journalist John Gilbert explores the emotions and strategy of the game and includes never-before-told angles of the game that inspired a new generation of hockey players and fans.

On Stage: Theater Games and Activities for Kids

By Lisa Bany-Winters

Age group: 7 to 12 years old

For those days when you’re snowed in or it’s simply too cold to explore outside, this book includes 125 theater games that promote collaboration and spark creativity. In addition to improvisational games, short plays and monologues, this edition also features instructions on how to make puppets and build a stage set.

Things We Want to Do and Goals 2020

By Bucket List Publishing

Age group: All ages

If you haven’t yet drafted your New Year’s resolution, this book will help the whole family sit down and plan adventures for 2020. Resolutions can include simple items like trying a new park to exploring new foods. This book includes space to create 100 resolutions, as well as a space for what is needed to prepare and reflect once the resolution has been accomplished.

