January is the perfect month to curl up with a good book and enjoy winter from the warm comfort of inside.
This month also marks the beginning of a new year, and the perfect time to begin reviewing all those books on your must-read list.
Here are a few books to add to that list and get the whole family in the winter spirit.
Winter Dance
By Marion Dane Bauer
Age group: 4 to 7 years old
Snow is likely to landscape Northwest Indiana this month, and this picture book explains what animals outdoors do to get ready for the impending snowfall. This book tells the story of how each animal advises a fox on what to do to prepare for winter, whether it’s gathering nuts, flying south or wearing a new coat.
The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder
By Jon Nelson
Age group: 5 to 8 years old
Perfect for the budding scientist or a child interested in knowing how snow forms, this book explains the science of the white fluffy flakes that fall from the sky. Featuring photos of real snow crystals, this book also includes instructions on how to catch snowflakes.
Miracle in Lake Placid: The Greatest Hockey Story Ever Told
By John Gilbert
Age group: Teens and adults
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice,” and this book examines the impact a single event had on those who played and coached in it. Journalist John Gilbert explores the emotions and strategy of the game and includes never-before-told angles of the game that inspired a new generation of hockey players and fans.
On Stage: Theater Games and Activities for Kids
By Lisa Bany-Winters
Age group: 7 to 12 years old
For those days when you’re snowed in or it’s simply too cold to explore outside, this book includes 125 theater games that promote collaboration and spark creativity. In addition to improvisational games, short plays and monologues, this edition also features instructions on how to make puppets and build a stage set.
Things We Want to Do and Goals 2020
By Bucket List Publishing
Age group: All ages
If you haven’t yet drafted your New Year’s resolution, this book will help the whole family sit down and plan adventures for 2020. Resolutions can include simple items like trying a new park to exploring new foods. This book includes space to create 100 resolutions, as well as a space for what is needed to prepare and reflect once the resolution has been accomplished.