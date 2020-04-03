Kids books: Easter, spring offer themes for good reading

Although spring is finally here, many families in the region are still experiencing cabin fever as they are stuck inside or without many options for entertainment.
The good news is, with warmer weather on the horizon and the Easter holiday just around the corner, families still have a few things to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Here are a few books to help children with getting their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic and on the upcoming Easter holiday, as well as a few books that share ideas on ways to be safely active outside.
The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!
By Jory John
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
In this children’s book that comes with two sticker sheets for decorating eggs, the Good Egg and his pals escape their carton and explore the store for fun. In the midst of a hide-and-seek game, somebody goes missing. Kids will have to read to the end to see whether the dozen egg friends ever reunite.
Try Not To Laugh Challenge
By Riddleland
Age group: All ages
The interactive Easter-themed questions are the perfect basket stuffer for kids and teens. This book is packed with “Would you rather” questions that appeal to adventure and being silly. Readers are tasked with picking between two hilarious situations they would rather be faced with in life, allowing each person to give a different answer.
Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring
By Kenard Pak
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
In this book, a young boy and his dog observe how the season changes from winter to spring. By having conversations with chirping birds and observing all the signs nature provides, the two say goodbye to spring and welcome in spring with open arms.
The Outdoor Toddler Activity Book
By Krissy Bonning-Gould
Age group: 1 to 3 years old
With 100 fun activities to explore, this book offers ideas for getting outdoors that promote creativity and strengthens muscles. Whether it’s raining or the sun is shining, these easy toddler activities build on skills and allow kids to be as loud and active as they want.
Backpack Explorer
By the editors of Storey Publishing
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
“Backpack Explorer: On the Nature Trail: What Will You Find?” jump-starts curiosity by taking kids on an adventure to find and listen for worms, birds, trees, flowers and clouds. With seek-and-find lists, on-the-trail projects and discovery games included, this book serves as a take-along field guide when spending time outdoors.
