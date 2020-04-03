Kids books: Easter, spring offer themes for good reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although spring is finally here, many families in the region are still experiencing cabin fever as they are stuck inside or without many options for entertainment.

The good news is, with warmer weather on the horizon and the Easter holiday just around the corner, families still have a few things to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Here are a few books to help children with getting their minds off the COVID-19 pandemic and on the upcoming Easter holiday, as well as a few books that share ideas on ways to be safely active outside.

The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!

By Jory John

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

In this children’s book that comes with two sticker sheets for decorating eggs, the Good Egg and his pals escape their carton and explore the store for fun. In the midst of a hide-and-seek game, somebody goes missing. Kids will have to read to the end to see whether the dozen egg friends ever reunite.

Try Not To Laugh Challenge

By Riddleland

Age group: All ages