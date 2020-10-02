Kids books: Fall brings fun and frights

Every year as October ushers in cooler weather and fall activities, there’s a special anticipation among children especially for the ghoulish night that ends the month.

The excitement for Halloween is as unique as each child’s costume, and there are a wide assortment of books that reflect the joy — and spookiness — the month of October offers.

That Monster on the Block

By Sue Ganz-Schmitt

Age group: 4 to 8

When a moving truck arrives at Vampire’s old house, Monster sees that the new guy on the block is not what he expected. Monster rallies the neighbors to unite against the new homeowner, but soon realizes the importance of accepting others who are different from us.

Bonaparte Falls Apart

By Margery Cuyler

Age group: 3 to 7