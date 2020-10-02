Kids books: Fall brings fun and frights

Every year as October ushers in cooler weather and fall activities, there’s a special anticipation among children especially for the ghoulish night that ends the month.
The excitement for Halloween is as unique as each child’s costume, and there are a wide assortment of books that reflect the joy — and spookiness — the month of October offers.
That Monster on the Block
By Sue Ganz-Schmitt
Age group: 4 to 8
When a moving truck arrives at Vampire’s old house, Monster sees that the new guy on the block is not what he expected. Monster rallies the neighbors to unite against the new homeowner, but soon realizes the importance of accepting others who are different from us.
Bonaparte Falls Apart
By Margery Cuyler
Age group: 3 to 7
Perfect for Halloween, this picture book cleverly mixes monsters with friendship. Bonaparte, a young skeleton, is having trouble keeping it together - literally. When he plays fetch, his throwing arm goes with the ball. But it’s Bonaparte’s friends who help pull him together, boosting his confidence and getting him ready for the first day of school.
Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel
By A.W. Jantha
Age group: 9 and older
As a continuation to the beloved movie, this book dives once more into the world of witches and tells the story of the next generation of Salem teens. Shortly after moving to Salem, Poppy accidentally releases a coven of witches, and she and his friends must find a way to stop them from carrying out their evil plan.
Roald Dahl’s Book of Ghost Stories
By Roald Dahl
Age group: 11 to 14
Who better to tell ghost stories than novelist Roald Dahl? In this book, he shares 14 supernatural tales that give you the creeps, with tales from masterful storytellers like Edith Wharton, Rosemary Timperley and E. F. Benson.
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Book & CD
By Disney Book Group
Age group: 3 to 6 years old
This take on the Halloween classic is perfect for young readers and shares the story of one of the most famous characters in English literature, Ichabod Crane. An accompanying CD, which allows kids to listen to all the ghoulish sounds of Halloween as they follow along in the book, includes word-for-word narration and sound effects.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!