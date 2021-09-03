Kids books: Fall in love with reading

As September arrives, so does a changing of the seasons. Warm summer nights eventually shift to crisp fall evenings, as green grass enjoys its final days before becoming blanketed with falling leaves.

Here are a few books for the family that welcome autumn and all that this popular season has to offer.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn

By Kenard Pak

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

This book shares the story of a young girl who takes a walk through the forest and her community, identifying all the signs that fall is just around the corner. Whether it’s birds beginning their journey south for the winter or the first signs of pops of color on leaves, she catches many of the cues nature provides that change is just around the corner.

Hello, Harvest Moon

By Ralph Fletcher

Age group: 4 to 7 years old