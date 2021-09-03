Kids books: Fall in love with reading

As September arrives, so does a changing of the seasons. Warm summer nights eventually shift to crisp fall evenings, as green grass enjoys its final days before becoming blanketed with falling leaves.
Here are a few books for the family that welcome autumn and all that this popular season has to offer.
Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn
By Kenard Pak
Age group: 4 to 7 years old
This book shares the story of a young girl who takes a walk through the forest and her community, identifying all the signs that fall is just around the corner. Whether it’s birds beginning their journey south for the winter or the first signs of pops of color on leaves, she catches many of the cues nature provides that change is just around the corner.
Hello, Harvest Moon
By Ralph Fletcher
Age group: 4 to 7 years old
As the harvest moon rises in the sky, it is a signal that it’s time for creatures of the night to begin working or playing as tired farmers sleep the night away. This magical story follows a little girl and her cat as they enjoy the night before the impending winter days make it too cold to explore. With colorful illustrations, kids will get an up close look at what happens after the sun sets and the moon rises.
National Geographic Field Guide to the Trees of North America
By Keith Rushforth
Age group: All ages
Fall is the perfect time for kids to learn about the trees that surround them since so many of the leaves end up on the ground within reach. This field guide makes it easy to identify any common tree, offering tips to recognize trees based on features like foliage, buds, seeds and shape. This guide also includes additional information about individual species of trees, including their history and both their scientific and common names.
Apples, Apples Everywhere!
By Robin Koontz
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
One of the most popular fall activities is apple picking, and this children’s book is a great introduction for any families thinking of introducing this pastime to their autumn routines. In “Apples, Apples Everywhere!”, readers will go on a trip to an apple orchard where they will discover how apples are picked and stored. Other tips include which apples are best for a snack and why readers should watch out for apple worms.
Autumn and Winter Activities Come Rain or Shine
By Stefanie Pfister
Age group: 5 to 10 years old
Fall is a great time to explore the outdoors, but when it’s rainy, plans often get put on hold. This book offers several ideas on how to bring the outdoors inside, even during the rainiest of days. Included are activities like creating pinecone gnomes and building nesting boxes for birds. Each activity encourages exploring nature through objects found outside like leaves and feathers, and even a little snow when winter visits early.
