Kids books: Good reads to get you in the holiday spirit

As the holidays approach, December suddenly becomes a busy month full of activities.

Sometimes cozying up next to the fire with hot chocolate and a good book is the perfect way to chill and take a break from all the madness that often comes with the holidays.

If you’re looking for a few books to get your family in the holiday spirit this season, check these out.

It’s a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic

By Paul Ruditis

Age group: 7 to 9 years old

There may be no better year than to relive the beloved holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This illustrated storybook shares the story of George Bailey and his guardian angel, who shows him that his acts of kindness have changed his town for the better. Through charming illustrations, this book shares an important lesson - “No man is a failure who has friends.”

Wild and Free Holidays

By Ainsley Arment

Age group: Whole family