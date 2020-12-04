Kids books: Good reads to get you in the holiday spirit

As the holidays approach, December suddenly becomes a busy month full of activities.
Sometimes cozying up next to the fire with hot chocolate and a good book is the perfect way to chill and take a break from all the madness that often comes with the holidays.
If you’re looking for a few books to get your family in the holiday spirit this season, check these out.
It’s a Wonderful Life: The Illustrated Holiday Classic
By Paul Ruditis
Age group: 7 to 9 years old
There may be no better year than to relive the beloved holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This illustrated storybook shares the story of George Bailey and his guardian angel, who shows him that his acts of kindness have changed his town for the better. Through charming illustrations, this book shares an important lesson - “No man is a failure who has friends.”
Wild and Free Holidays
By Ainsley Arment
Age group: Whole family
“Wild and Free Holidays” includes 35 festive family activities that can make the season bright. Included are holiday-themed crafts, outdoor activities and essays that help spark imagination. All crafts and activities include instructions and photography, offering an opportunity for families to safely explore the outdoors.
Kwanzaa Activity Book for Kids
By Kaiabooks
Age group: 5 and older
Enjoy snowy days indoors with this activity book that celebrates the seven days of Kwanzaa. Activities include word games, coloring pages, mazes and drawing techniques. In addition to these activities that will promote hours of fun, this book also features original artist designs that help children learn about this annual celebration.
Hanukkah Bear
By Eric A. Kimmel
Age group: 4 to 8
On the first night of Hanukkah, Bubba Brayna awakens a hungry bear as she makes the best latkes in the village. As the bear investigates, he comes across Bubba, who doesn’t see or hear well. Bubba thinks she is seeing a rabbi, so she welcomes the bear inside where they play the dreidel game and light a menorah. As Bubba’s friends arrive for dinner, they discover all of the latkes are gone - and who ate them.
A Vintage Christmas
By a collection of authors
Age group: 13 and older
This unique collection of lesser-known Christmas tales includes reflections and poems from authors who have contributed classics to society over the past few centuries. Authors included in this collection are Harriet Beecher Stowe, Mark Twain, Charles Dickens Louisa May Alcott and Eliza Cook. Surprising pieces include Mark Twain’s letter he wrote as Santa Claus to his 3-year-old daughter and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s recollection of Christmas as a child.
