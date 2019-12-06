As the holidays approach, December is a busy month for many families.
Cozying up next to the fire with a cup of hot chocolate and a book is the perfect way to relax while still taking in everything the holidays offer.
If you’re looking for a few books to get you in the spirit this season, here are a few great books to add to your bookshelf this winter.
The Crayons’ Christmas
By Drew Daywalt
Age group: 3 to 7 years old
In this best-selling book, young children will read how Duncan, the crayons and families celebrate the holidays. What makes this book so unique is that this book includes folded letters children can pull from inside the crayons, as well as games, punch-out ornaments, poster and pop-up tree — making this book an interactive experience for the family.
Goodnight Bubbala
By Sheryl Haft
Age group: 2 to 5 years old
This bedtime book celebrates Jewish values that include cherishing loved ones and expressing gratitude. Kids also will love how the family featured in this book approaches bedtime — with dancing, kvelling and noshing. “Goodnight Bubbala” includes a phonetic glossary as well as a latke recipe families can enjoy together.
The 19th Christmas (Women’s Murder Club)
By James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
Age group: Adults
Adults can enjoy this Christmas spin from a best-selling novelist. “The 19th Christmas” tells the story of Detective Lindsay Boxer and her friends in the Women’s Murder Club, who attempt to solve the crimes committed by a criminal known as “Loman” during the holidays. As threats increase, the group works to create a holiday miracle and end the criminal’s grip on the holiday season.
The Girl Who Saved Christmas
By Matt Haig
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
When a young girl’s mother falls ill, she is sent to a workhouse where her hope begins to drain away. Meanwhile in the North Pole, magic levels also are dipping low, and Santa knows something is wrong. With the help of his reindeer, curious cat and Charles Dickens, Santa sets out to find Amelia, who Santa believes can save Christmas.
My First Kwanzaa
By Karen Katz
Age group: 2 to 5 years old
This book explores the seven days of Kwanzaa, celebrating the importance of family, friends and community. The lively introduction is perfect for the youngest readers and is a fun way to familiarize children with the traditions of different cultures and holiday celebrations.