Kids books: May blooms with holidays

May is full of occasions to celebrate, from Cinco de Mayo to Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.
It also marks a time when more flowers begin to bloom and daylight extends into the evening hours, allowing more families to enjoy the warmer temperatures that are inching up as well.
Below are a few ideas for books that celebrate all that May has to offer.
The Night Before Mother’s Day
By Natasha Wing
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
When dad and the kids want to show their mom how much they love her, they begin a series of projects the night before Mother’s Day to do just that. Their adventure includes creating a cake from scratch and creating a coupon for a trip to the spa that’s in their own kitchen. A great book for moms and their kids to read together, “The Night Before Mother’s Day” is a fun way to celebrate the day.
Cinco de Mayo
By Emma Carlson Berne
Age group: 5 to 7 years old
The fifth day of May honors an important battle fought by the Mexican army in the mid-1800s. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, people celebrate with dancing, singing, music and food. This book comes with online music access to help families get into the spirit and enjoy the day.
Why Do We Celebrate Memorial Day?
By Kirsten Lake
Age group: 5 to 8 years old
Memorial Day, held the last Monday of May each year, marks the ultimate sacrifices made by those serving in the U.S. military. This book helps families remember why this day is marked and encourages readers to reflect on the sacrifices military personnel are making today to defend the United States.
40 Projects for Building Your Backyard Homestead
By David Toht
Age group: Whole family
For anyone interested in sustainable living, this is the perfect book. Learn how to build sheds, feeders, fences and other backyard structures, as well as chicken coops and beehives. This book also explores the basics of solar and wind power, aquaponics and hydroponics, and the plumbing and wiring needed for special outdoor structures.
The Nature Connection
By Clare Walker Leslie
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
This outdoor workbook for families shows kids how to experience nature no matter where they live. Through activities such as sketching wildlife, keeping a weather journal and collecting leaves, this book encourages kids to engage with the world and to love nature.
