Kids books: May blooms with holidays

May is full of occasions to celebrate, from Cinco de Mayo to Mother’s Day and Memorial Day.

It also marks a time when more flowers begin to bloom and daylight extends into the evening hours, allowing more families to enjoy the warmer temperatures that are inching up as well.

Below are a few ideas for books that celebrate all that May has to offer.

The Night Before Mother’s Day

By Natasha Wing

Age group: 3 to 5 years old

When dad and the kids want to show their mom how much they love her, they begin a series of projects the night before Mother’s Day to do just that. Their adventure includes creating a cake from scratch and creating a coupon for a trip to the spa that’s in their own kitchen. A great book for moms and their kids to read together, “The Night Before Mother’s Day” is a fun way to celebrate the day.

Cinco de Mayo

By Emma Carlson Berne

Age group: 5 to 7 years old