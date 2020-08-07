Kids books: New books for a new school year

It’s back to school time, and although the school year may look differently, there are many aspects that remain the same.
Whether kids are returning to in-person classes, learning remotely or a combination of both, here are a few books to get them excited for the upcoming year.
The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
By Mo Willems
Age group: 3 to 5 years old
The book written by award-winning author Mo Willems is a great option for parents of kids heading to school for the first time. The story addresses many of the fears children have as the pigeon takes readers along its journey.
How to Get Your Teacher Ready
By Jean Reagan
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
Taking readers through a busy school year, this book offers tips for getting a teacher ready - from the perspective of the students. Filled with role-reversal humor, this book celebrates teachers and students and all the hard work and goals they achieve throughout the school year.
This School Year Will Be the BEST!
By Kay Winters
Age group: 6 to 8 years old
Setting goals with any child is important, and this book shares all the different hopes and dreams students have at the beginning of the year. Providing inspiration on what a student can achieve - no matter how big, small, serious or silly - this book offers inspiration on how to make this school year the best.
97 Things to Do Before You Finish High School
By Erika Stalder and Steven Jenkins
Age group: 13 to 18 years old
High school is about a lot of experiences, whether it’s developing new hobbies, meeting new friends, exploring new places or opening your eyes to a whole new world. This book offers ideas on how to learn beyond what is taught in the classroom, from planning a first road trip to making a time capsule. With 97 ideas that educate and interest teens, this book is a great gift for incoming freshmen as a reminder to soak in the next four years.
The Freshman Survival Guide
By Nora Bradbury-Haehl and Bill McGarvey
Age group: College-aged
This book that navigates how to survive the first year of college offers practical tools that readers need to make a successful transition from high school to college. With updated new features that incorporate societal changes from technology and social media, this book features sections on mental health, finding balance, dating and money management.
