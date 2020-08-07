Kids books: New books for a new school year

Age group: 6 to 8 years old

Setting goals with any child is important, and this book shares all the different hopes and dreams students have at the beginning of the year. Providing inspiration on what a student can achieve - no matter how big, small, serious or silly - this book offers inspiration on how to make this school year the best.

97 Things to Do Before You Finish High School

By Erika Stalder and Steven Jenkins

Age group: 13 to 18 years old

High school is about a lot of experiences, whether it’s developing new hobbies, meeting new friends, exploring new places or opening your eyes to a whole new world. This book offers ideas on how to learn beyond what is taught in the classroom, from planning a first road trip to making a time capsule. With 97 ideas that educate and interest teens, this book is a great gift for incoming freshmen as a reminder to soak in the next four years.

The Freshman Survival Guide

By Nora Bradbury-Haehl and Bill McGarvey

Age group: College-aged

This book that navigates how to survive the first year of college offers practical tools that readers need to make a successful transition from high school to college. With updated new features that incorporate societal changes from technology and social media, this book features sections on mental health, finding balance, dating and money management.

