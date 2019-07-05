For many families, summer means spending time outdoors, camping, fireworks and fun.
Although school doesn’t begin for a couple more months, summer offers lots of learning opportunities.
Here are a few books that celebrate everything summer has to offer, while providing some interesting historical and scientific bits of information that will leave kids wanting to know more.
What Does It Mean to Be American?
By Rana DiOrio and Elad Yoran
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
This picture book celebrates what it means to be American, providing a nonpartisan view and exploring topics like equality, following dreams and working hard to achieve those dreams. The book also provides an opportunity for children to explore what being American means to them, while including illustrations of multicultural families.
Blue Sky White Stars
By Sarvinder Naberhaus
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
Beginning with the American flag, this book uses illustrations and simple verses to celebrate iconic imagery of this country. An ode to America, “Blue Sky White Stars” includes illustrations of the Statue of Liberty, civil rights marchers and a spacecraft at Cape Canaveral.
What Is America?
By Michelle Medlock Adams
Age group: 3 to 6 years old
Perfect for the youngest readers, this book allows children to learn about beliefs and ideals in America through symbols like the flag, Fourth of July and Statue of Liberty. Colorful artwork and rhyming verses navigate what freedom and democracy mean, setting a foundation for readers to explore what their country means to them.
Survivor Kid: A Practical Guide to Wilderness Survival
By Denise Long
Age group: 9 to 12 years old
If camping is part of your summer plans, “Survivor Kid” is the perfect companion book. This book teaches young adventurers survival skills if they ever get lost in the wild. Written by a lifelong camper and search and rescue expert, this book offers practical advice such as how to start a fire, hot to use navigation skills and how to hone observation skills.
Engineering Marvels: Roller Coasters: Dividing Fractions
By Ben Nussbaum
Age group: 9 to 12 years old
Even during the summer, math skills can come in handy. This book follows Elizabeth and Zachary as they visit an amusement park, engaging readers with facts about different types of roller coasters as they practice dividing fractions. While integrating math and reading, this book uses real-world examples as a way of teaching math concepts and problem-solving skills.