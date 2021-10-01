Kids books: Seasonal books enhance the autumn experience

As fall ushers in, the season brings with it the opportunity for playing in the leaves, begging for candy and enjoying hay rides at the farm.
Here are some books that will get your family excited for all that this favorite season has to offer.
The Leaf Thief
By Alice Hemming
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
This humorous book shares the story of a squirrel who loves counting leaves, but one day notices one is missing. As he teams up with his bird friend, they quickly discover that the leaf thief could be a friend who lives in the forest. Not only does this book explore the concept of change, it also addresses the anxiety that it can cause.
The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad and the Spooky
By Jory John
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
As Halloween approaches, the Bad Seed is excited for his favorite time of year. But when he can’t find a costume for the night, he wonders if he should postpone trick or treating for everyone else as well. This thought-provoking book will have kids both laughing and thinking about the decisions they make that impact others.
Would You Rather Game Book For Kids
By Uncle Bob
Age group: All ages
The Halloween edition of this popular series will entertain kids with dozens of jokes and questions that begin with, “Would you rather …” This book is perfect for families who want to step away from screen time and get to know how one another would react in precarious situations.
My Fall Activity Book
By CactusMoon Creatives
Age group: 5 to 9 years old
This portable activity book for kids features a variety of projects to get them in the fall spirit. In addition to coloring pages, this book includes word searches, scavenger hunts, writing and coloring activities about what they see, I Spy, mazes and more. If heading out of town for the holidays, this book could be the perfect activity to celebrate fall while giving kids something to do as they travel.
Exploring Nature Activity Book for Kids
By Kim Andrews
Age group: 6 to 12 years old
Even though temperatures are dropping, there is plenty to explore outdoors. This book encourages kids to get outside and enjoy hands-on, educational activities year-round, from crafting bird feeders to pressing flowers. This activity book also emphasizes skill-building through opportunities to stop and engage in observation, memory building, wildlife safety and writing exercises.
Seasonal books enhance the autumn experience