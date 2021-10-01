Kids books: Seasonal books enhance the autumn experience

As fall ushers in, the season brings with it the opportunity for playing in the leaves, begging for candy and enjoying hay rides at the farm.

Here are some books that will get your family excited for all that this favorite season has to offer.

The Leaf Thief

By Alice Hemming

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

This humorous book shares the story of a squirrel who loves counting leaves, but one day notices one is missing. As he teams up with his bird friend, they quickly discover that the leaf thief could be a friend who lives in the forest. Not only does this book explore the concept of change, it also addresses the anxiety that it can cause.

The Bad Seed Presents: The Good, the Bad and the Spooky

By Jory John

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

As Halloween approaches, the Bad Seed is excited for his favorite time of year. But when he can’t find a costume for the night, he wonders if he should postpone trick or treating for everyone else as well. This thought-provoking book will have kids both laughing and thinking about the decisions they make that impact others.