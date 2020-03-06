Kids books: Spring brings fresh reading opportunities

Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the opportunity to learn about nature, gardening and ways to explore your surroundings.

While families wait for temperatures to rise and flowers to bloom, here are a few books to help pass the time until spring arrives.

Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring

By Kenard Pak

Age group: 4 to 8 years old

As the seasons progress from winter to spring, a young boy observes all the changes he sees as he explores nature with his dog.

By taking a stroll through the countryside, engaging in conversations with chirping birds and observing how everything around him is beginning to grow again, this book says goodbye to winter and hello to spring.

When Spring Comes

By Kevin Henkes

Age group: 4 to 8 years old