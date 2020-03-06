Kids books: Spring brings fresh reading opportunities

Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the opportunity to learn about nature, gardening and ways to explore your surroundings.
While families wait for temperatures to rise and flowers to bloom, here are a few books to help pass the time until spring arrives.
Goodbye Winter, Hello Spring
By Kenard Pak
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
As the seasons progress from winter to spring, a young boy observes all the changes he sees as he explores nature with his dog.
By taking a stroll through the countryside, engaging in conversations with chirping birds and observing how everything around him is beginning to grow again, this book says goodbye to winter and hello to spring.
When Spring Comes
By Kevin Henkes
Age group: 4 to 8 years old
When spring arrives, this colorful picture book uses imagery, repetition and alliteration to explore the changing seasons. Perfect for young readers, “When Spring Comes” explores flowers as they blossom, grass as it turns green and the baby birds as they begin to sing.
Dr. Seuss’s Spring Things
By Dr. Seuss
Age group: Preschool and older
Written using simple rhymes, this board book revisits the favorite characters, Thing One and Thing Two, as they frolic with spring things, such as flowers, butterflies, rabbits and more. This book is a great way to introduce spring to toddlers or help the youngest readers hone their skills.
The Family Garden Plan: Grow a Year’s Worth of Sustainable and Healthy Food
By Melissa K. Norris
Age group: Whole family
Many families are beginning to plan their gardens for the season, and this book helps readers learn how to plant a garden that will produce healthy food throughout the year. While this book can be a valuable tool for any novice gardeners, even experienced gardeners can learn a few tips as well.
The Big Book of Nature Activities
By Jacob Rodenburg and Drew Monkman
Age group: Whole family
“The Big Book of Nature Activities: A Year-Round Guide to Outdoor Learning” offers several ideas for engaging with nature through activities, stories and games. This guide features nature-based skills such as species identification and journaling, activities that reflect what each season offers, concepts that promote environmental literacy, and lists of key species found throughout most of North America.