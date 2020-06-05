Kids books: Summer fun indoors and out

Summer is a favorite time of year for many, especially those who enjoy camping under the stars, enjoying a day in the pool or basking in the warm temperatures.
This summer may look a little different for some families, though, as many continue social distancing. Summer provides the opportunity, however, to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining distance.
In need of some ideas for fun activities that allow for social distancing? Here are a few books that offer some ideas the whole family will enjoy.
Brain Games–Summer Fun Puzzles #2
By Publications International Ltd. and Brain Games
Age group: Teens and older
With 164 puzzles, this book will provide lots of entertainment on rainy days this summer. Included are anagrams, word searches, crossword puzzles, sudoku, word ladders, mazes and more. Puzzles also feature themes, such as “summer pastimes,” “beaches” and “national parks.” An answer key in the back of the book and a spiral binding that allows you to lay the book flat makes this a great addition to your daily routine or those days you’re stuck inside.
Ella’s Summer Fun
By Giselle Shardlow
Age group: 6 to 8 years old
Join Ella as she spends a week with her grandparents, enjoying surfing, skating, swimming and yoga. This storybook also includes a list of kids yoga poses in a sequence that they can learn this summer, as well as a parent-teacher guide.
Camping Activity Book for Families
By Linda Hamilton
Age group: All ages
With a variety of activities, games, songs and crafts included, this book is the perfect guide to take with you when camping. Including are activities like how to create pinecone art, nature-themed scavenger hunts and what to look for when observing the night sky. This book also includes age-specific recommendations, making it easy for families to choose activities based on the ages of their children.
The Ultimate Book of Scavenger Hunts
By Stacy Tornio
Age group: 4 to 10 years old
The best part about scavenger hunts is that they can be held anywhere. Whether it’s in your backyard or local park, scavenger hunts offer kids the opportunity to find a list of items while interacting with nature along the way. This book offers different ideas for hunts and includes a leveled difficulty rating so families can choose the scavenger hunt that best fits the age group of the children. Each hunt also comes with facts about the items on the list.
60 Hikes Within 60 Miles
By Ted Villaire
Age group: All ages
Looking for an adventure? This book takes you on the top hikes within 60 miles of Chicago, including hidden gems and popular trails in Northwest Indiana. Trails features in the book include places along the beaches and sand dunes of Lake Michigan, as well as along the historic I&M Canal Trail. Each hike description includes information about distance, difficulty, scenery, traffic and hiking time so you can easily choose which hike is best for your family.
