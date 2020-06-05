Kids books: Summer fun indoors and out

Age group: 6 to 8 years old

Join Ella as she spends a week with her grandparents, enjoying surfing, skating, swimming and yoga. This storybook also includes a list of kids yoga poses in a sequence that they can learn this summer, as well as a parent-teacher guide.

Camping Activity Book for Families

By Linda Hamilton

Age group: All ages

With a variety of activities, games, songs and crafts included, this book is the perfect guide to take with you when camping. Including are activities like how to create pinecone art, nature-themed scavenger hunts and what to look for when observing the night sky. This book also includes age-specific recommendations, making it easy for families to choose activities based on the ages of their children.

The Ultimate Book of Scavenger Hunts

By Stacy Tornio

Age group: 4 to 10 years old