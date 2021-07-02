Kids books: Summer offers opportunities for fun, inspiration and education

For many families, July means fireworks, trips to the park and fun.

While kids have another month of summer before heading back to school, this season still offers lots of opportunities to learn.

Here are a few books to inspire, educate and promote fun this summer.

The Night Before the Fourth of July

By Natasha Wing

Age group: 2 to 4 years old

Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, this book offers a glimpse into how people are getting ready for this big celebration. Kids will read about heading to parades, hosting barbecues and watching fireworks in this book, which captures all the excitement that comes with July 4.

A Child’s Introduction to the Night Sky

By Meredith Hamilton

Age group: 8 to 12 years old