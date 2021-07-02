Kids books: Summer offers opportunities for fun, inspiration and education

For many families, July means fireworks, trips to the park and fun.
While kids have another month of summer before heading back to school, this season still offers lots of opportunities to learn.
Here are a few books to inspire, educate and promote fun this summer.
The Night Before the Fourth of July
By Natasha Wing
Age group: 2 to 4 years old
Just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, this book offers a glimpse into how people are getting ready for this big celebration. Kids will read about heading to parades, hosting barbecues and watching fireworks in this book, which captures all the excitement that comes with July 4.
A Child’s Introduction to the Night Sky
By Meredith Hamilton
Age group: 8 to 12 years old
In this story of the stars, planets and constellations, kids will learn how they can find all of them in the sky. Featuring glow-in-the-dark stickers and star finder, this book introduces children to the world of astronomy. Children will learn what astronomers do, where they explore and what they’ve discovered in the sky. This book also shares some of the myths behind constellations, as well as the history of space exploration.
Camping Activity Book for Kids
By Amelia Mayer
Age group: 5 to 10 years old
Camping is a favorite summer activity, and this book offers 35 outdoor activities kids can enjoy while making memories. Activities in the book are ordered so that as kids go through them, they will build skills one upon the other. Activities also are labeled if they need the assistance of an adult, as well as if they require any supplies to ensure kids have everything they need for their outdoor adventures.
This One Summer
By Mariko Tamaki
Age group: 12 years and older
A Caldecott Honor Book and Michael L. Printz Honor Book, “This One Summer” tells the story of a girl named Rose and her friend Windy seeking a distraction from Rose’s family fighting while visiting a summer lake house in Awago Beach. What ends up occurring instead is a summer of secrets that creates an exciting teen novel - one that is a story of renewal and making connections to the world around you.
2021 Summer Olympics: Kids Guide & Activity Book
By Kathy McClure
Age group: 5 to 10 years old
Just in time for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, this book is designed to help kids get the most enjoyment out of the games. Included are unique facts and history about the Summer Olympics, activity pages, puzzles, log sheets and charts that allow readers to keep track of medal counts earned by each country.