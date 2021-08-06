Kids books: These books calm kids, get them excited about school

The first day of school is just around the corner, and for many students, this time of year can be both exciting and nerve-racking.
Whether it’s riding the school bus for the first time or worrying about what friends they’ll make, a good book can go a long way in calming kids’ nerves and building excitement for the upcoming year.
Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can’t Go to School!
By Christina Geist
Age group: 2 to 6 years old
Perfect for reluctant students, this book shares the story of a mom, dad, grandma and pet dog who beg their kids to allow them to come to school. With lively illustrations, this book will excite kids and show them that school is something exclusive and fun only available to them.
Lola Goes to School
By Anna McQuinn
Age group: 2 to 5 years old
Preparing for a new adventure, Lola spends the night before the first day of school getting ready for what lies ahead. After waking up early and taking pictures, Lola is off to class where she has a day full of activities. Perfect for preschoolers and kindergarteners, this book shares what the first day of school looks like for young learners, from reading to playing and having a snack.
First Day Jitters
By Julie Danneberg
Age group: 5 to 8 years old
First day jitters are common among kids before the start of the school year, and the main character in this book, Sarah Jane Hartwell, is experiencing them after moving to a new school. Scared about what the day will bring, she reluctantly heads to school. Yet she is surprised to find that after quickly befriending Mrs. Burton, her jitters go away and she finds herself enjoying everything that school has to offer.
Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute
By Jarrett J. Krosoczka
Age group: 7 to 9 years old
If your kids have ever wondered about what life is like for the school lunch lady once the school day is over, they’re not alone. Hector, Terrence and Dee have wondered the same, often asking themselves what she does and where she lives. Little do they know that their lunch lady is actually a superhero, serving justice when she isn’t serving lunch.
A Little SPOT of Belonging
By Diane Alber
Age group: 3 to 8 years old
“A Story About Being True to Yourself and Making Friends” is the next book in the series, “A Little Spot of Belonging,” and focuses on the importance of including others and being kind. As students head back to school, this book offers practical tips on how to make connections and how to navigate peer pressure.