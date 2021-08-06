Kids books: These books calm kids, get them excited about school

First Day Jitters

By Julie Danneberg

Age group: 5 to 8 years old

First day jitters are common among kids before the start of the school year, and the main character in this book, Sarah Jane Hartwell, is experiencing them after moving to a new school. Scared about what the day will bring, she reluctantly heads to school. Yet she is surprised to find that after quickly befriending Mrs. Burton, her jitters go away and she finds herself enjoying everything that school has to offer.

Lunch Lady and the Cyborg Substitute

By Jarrett J. Krosoczka

Age group: 7 to 9 years old

If your kids have ever wondered about what life is like for the school lunch lady once the school day is over, they’re not alone. Hector, Terrence and Dee have wondered the same, often asking themselves what she does and where she lives. Little do they know that their lunch lady is actually a superhero, serving justice when she isn’t serving lunch.

A Little SPOT of Belonging

By Diane Alber

Age group: 3 to 8 years old

“A Story About Being True to Yourself and Making Friends” is the next book in the series, “A Little Spot of Belonging,” and focuses on the importance of including others and being kind. As students head back to school, this book offers practical tips on how to make connections and how to navigate peer pressure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0