Kids books: Thoughts turn to autumn

As the crisp, cool air of autumn begins to move in, so do the opportunities to celebrate all things fall.

Here are a few books to get families excited about leaving summer temperatures behind and enjoy everything that fall has to offer.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn

By Kenard Pak

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

When it’s clear autumn is on its way, a young girl takes a walk through her town, embracing each of the signs that fall is coming. Young readers will enjoy joining her on this journey as she has conversations with flowers, creatures and gusts of wind and welcomes autumn to her town.

Pick a Pumpkin

By Patricia Toht

Age group: 3 to 7 years old

With rhythmic read-aloud text, this book is perfect for young readers to practice while enjoying a holiday tradition. Readers will follow along with each step in the book, including picking out the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, stopping for cider, scooping the insides out and carving a scary face.

Hello, Harvest Moon

By Ralph Fletcher