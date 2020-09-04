 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kids books: Thoughts turn to autumn
urgent
KIDS BOOKS

Kids books: Thoughts turn to autumn

{{featured_button_text}}

As the crisp, cool air of autumn begins to move in, so do the opportunities to celebrate all things fall.

Here are a few books to get families excited about leaving summer temperatures behind and enjoy everything that fall has to offer.

Goodbye Summer, Hello Autumn

By Kenard Pak

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

When it’s clear autumn is on its way, a young girl takes a walk through her town, embracing each of the signs that fall is coming. Young readers will enjoy joining her on this journey as she has conversations with flowers, creatures and gusts of wind and welcomes autumn to her town.

Pick a Pumpkin

By Patricia Toht

Age group: 3 to 7 years old

With rhythmic read-aloud text, this book is perfect for young readers to practice while enjoying a holiday tradition. Readers will follow along with each step in the book, including picking out the perfect pumpkin at the pumpkin patch, stopping for cider, scooping the insides out and carving a scary face.

Hello, Harvest Moon

By Ralph Fletcher

Age group: 4 to 7 years old

As the harvest moon begins to work its magic, readers will follow a little girl and her cat as they enjoy the wonders this annual event offers before winter sets in. The perfect bedtime story, this book includes colorful illustrations and imaginative text.

Autumn and Winter Activities Come Rain or Shine

By Stefanie Pfister

Age group: 5 to 10 years old

Families looking for the perfect autumn activities will enjoy this book filled with step-by-step instructions. From creating pinecone gnomes to building nesting boxes for birds, this book includes both indoor and outdoor crafts and activities. For curious minds, this book also includes several fun facts about what makes fall and winter so unique.

The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook

By Michalczyk Maggie

Age group: All ages

If you’re craving tasty fall treats, this is the book for you. With more than 50 pumpkin recipes that include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options, this book goes beyond pumpkin pie. From snacks to side dishes, breakfast, dinner and dessert, recipes include everything from pumpkin ginger oat bowls to lemon pumpkin soup and pumpkin donuts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts