Lunch crunch: Region dietitians offer up healthy, easy options

Easy-to-prep lunch ideas

Time can be a precious commodity, and after a busy day, packing lunch for the next day can feel like a dreaded task.

Meal prep can solve many of these woes, Forajter says.

“Think cut-up veggies in individual snack bags or small containers,” she says. “Baby carrots, sliced cucumber, bell pepper ribbons and celery sticks are just some ideas, but the limits are endless.”

Parents can even prep a week’s worth of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them for freshness.

“They will thaw out by lunchtime,” Forajter says.

Rickert suggests prepping fruit and vegetables after returning home from a grocery trip and developing habits for packing the next day’s lunch.

“Get in the habit of prepping lunches after dinner before everything gets cleaned up for the night,” she says.

Easy-to-open lunch ideas

Young children heading to school for the first time have many challenges that lie ahead. Often, lunch is one of them when it comes to opening items like applesauce pouches and juice boxes.