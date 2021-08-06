Lunch crunch: Region dietitians offer up healthy, easy options

If you find yourself staring aimlessly down the grocery aisles as the school year approaches, you’re not alone.
Coming off the summer months and faced with the task of once again packing school lunches can feel like having to press the reset button.
For those struggling with the decision of what to buy, nutrition experts in the Region offer the following ideas on three common concerns parents face: healthy lunches, easy-to-prep lunches and easy-to-open lunches for young hands.
Healthy lunch ideas
Convenience often butts heads with health when it comes time to pack lunches. After all, individually packaged foods and drinks can be great for busy families, but often contain high amounts of sugar or contain very little nutrients.
Clinical dietitian Allison Forajter, who is on staff at Community Hospital in Munster in the Hospitality and Nutrition Services department, says swapping out one ingredient or quality for another can often make a big difference in the nutritional value of a product.
For example, she says to look for:
● Fruit cups in 100% fruit juice or water instead of syrup
● Dried fruit with no added sugar
● Lean proteins like turkey, ham or chicken instead of fatty proteins
● Low-fat dairy instead of full-fat dairy, such as low-fat string cheese, cottage cheese and yogurt
● Whole grain pasta instead of refined pasta
● Whole grain bread, tortillas or pitas instead of refined breads
When buying bread for sandwiches or other whole grain products, Forajter suggests looking for whole grain as the first ingredient.
“Another indicator would be the gold and brown whole grain wheat symbol on the packaging,” she says.
Registered dietitian Kelly Devine Rickert, who is president of Devine Nutrition and director of Run to the Pub, says when adding a drink to a packed lunch, opt for 100% fruit juice or milk rather than pop or fruit cocktail drinks that have a lower percentage of fruit juice in them.
If a student balks at eating meat, Forajter suggests hard boiled eggs or hummus as additional protein sources.
Overall, Forajter suggests using the “plate method” when preparing a healthful lunch.
“Try to mimic the plate method as best as possible by including a whole grain, fruit, vegetables, lean protein and low fat dairy,” Forajter says.
To keep kids interested in what is packed for lunch each day, Rickert suggests ideas like including soup or smoothies in a Thermos, making roll-ups or wraps instead of sandwiches on regular bread, or making a homemade lunchable that includes cut-up slices of lunch meat, whole grain crackers, cheese cubes and cut-up fruit with a side.
Easy-to-prep lunch ideas
Time can be a precious commodity, and after a busy day, packing lunch for the next day can feel like a dreaded task.
Meal prep can solve many of these woes, Forajter says.
“Think cut-up veggies in individual snack bags or small containers,” she says. “Baby carrots, sliced cucumber, bell pepper ribbons and celery sticks are just some ideas, but the limits are endless.”
Parents can even prep a week’s worth of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them for freshness.
“They will thaw out by lunchtime,” Forajter says.
Rickert suggests prepping fruit and vegetables after returning home from a grocery trip and developing habits for packing the next day’s lunch.
“Get in the habit of prepping lunches after dinner before everything gets cleaned up for the night,” she says.
Easy-to-open lunch ideas
Young children heading to school for the first time have many challenges that lie ahead. Often, lunch is one of them when it comes to opening items like applesauce pouches and juice boxes.
“To make items easier to open for young kids, I would suggest that your kids practice opening items themselves ahead of time,” Forajter says. “Maybe pack lunches and go to the park or play pretend by having your child pack their lunch earlier in the day or the night before, and eat your school lunch at home.”
Here are a few other tips from Forajter for helping lunchtime go more smoothly for younger students.
● Peel items like hard-boiled eggs and oranges ahead of time. Or, parents can pack items that don’t involve peeling, such as pears, blueberries, peaches and plums.
● Use a slider style storage back rather than a resealable sandwich bag, which may be more difficult for kids to open and close.
● Wrap sandwiches in wax, parchment or beeswax paper, or aluminum foil, to make it easier for kids to unwrap rather than opening a bag.
A Bento-style lunch box can also help parents portion out or separate foods, Rickert says.
“There is no packaging and parents save money on individually-packaged items and plastic baggies, and it’s better for the environment.”
She suggests adding the sandwich and fresh items the night before, followed by any pretzels or crunchy items the next morning before heading off to school.
Those that do not have a Bento-style box can use a regular rectangular storage container with reusable silicone muffin liners to separate foods, Forajter says.
“Even individually wrapped granola bars or cheese sticks can be unwrapped from original packaging and rewrapped in parchment or wax paper, plastic wrap or aluminum foil, or, depending on your child’s lunch box, may not need additional wrapping,” she says.