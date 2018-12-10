It's not that cats don’t deserve their own homemade holiday presents, but it might be safe to say, they are for the most part unappreciative of the effort. After all, they are cats.
But that didn’t stop Caitlin Mills-Groninger from creating an elaborate advent calendar for her sister’s feline.
“It was a silly thing,” says Mills-Groninger, an artist and secretary of 119th Street Artists, a community arts group in Whiting.
“I took cardboard and put little boxes — like those squares you get in a box of wine bottles — into the bigger box. I put presents in each of the boxes that I thought her cat would like: a laser pointer, wet cat food and things like that.”
Then, she painted a paper canvas and glued it to the top of the calendar and cut out little doors for each day of the month. And though she calls it a silly thing, the advent calendar actually looked quite pretty. For a short time.
“Her cat smelled the treats and tore into it,” says Mills-Groninger. “But I think the Cat Santa would have approved.”
Unlike felines, most humans do enjoy the thought, effort and creativity that go into DIY gifts. Ranging from simple to make to difficult, there are plenty of projects so that everyone — no matter their level of skill or age — can create one-of-a-kind presents for this holiday season.
Mills-Groninger also makes a variety of candles that are fun to make and great to give away.
“Getting sheets of beeswax and rolling candles is the easiest,” she says.
“You take your wick, which is a natural fiber or a cotton thread like kitchen twine and place it along the edge of one side of the sheet and start rolling.”
An important consideration to keep in mind is that the tighter beeswax is rolled, the better the wick will burn.
Just as simple, jar candles make an attractive and useful present. Using any type of jar or glass container (Mason jars work well) drip a little melted wax or add glue to the bottom center of the jar and add the wick to the center. Tie it to a stick resting on top of the glass, so that as the wax sets or the glue dries, the wick remains upright and in the middle. Melt the remaining wax, add a favorite fragrance (about 1 ounce per pound of wax is a good proportion), and pour the mixture into the jar until it reaches an inch or so below the top.
If you want to get a little fancier, create a multicolor candle by following the directions above, letting the wax cool slightly and then with a thin wire or stick, poke several holes into the wax Fill the holes with other colors of melted wax and let cool completely. Tie a pretty ribbon around the jar and, voila, a perfect stocking stuffer.
Need some hands-on instruction? Jean Theile, who owns Branya’s Bakery in St. John with her husband, Dennis Theile, is featuring several make-it-and-take-it holiday classes including how to make a gingerbread house in the bakery’s decorating studio.It's open to all ages.
Attendees are given simple starting instructions and support during the class and supplied with an unadorned gingerbread house and such supplies as two bags of royal icing and six toppings of their choice to use in creating their own personalized gingerbread home.
Branya’s pie classes including their “Bake with Me,” designed for ages 6 to 11, and “Junior Baker,” ages 12 and up, are a perfect way for kids to learn to make delicious edible presents.
United Art & Education in Schererville has myriad project kits for making a wide range of items including jewelry, snowflakes, stained glass ornaments and a holiday shadow box.
“If you have something specific in mind, it’s a good idea to call ahead to see if we have it in stock,” Dan Mauch says. “If not, it can always be ordered through customer service.”
For more ideas and instructions, check out, "Gifts in Jars: Homemade Cookie Mixes, Soup Mixes, Candles, Lotions, Teas, and More!" (Skyhorse Publishing).
The book, written by Natalie Wise, lists the supplies needed and step-by-step instructions for quickly making a range of gifts ranging from practical to elegant to fun.
The book is divided into five gift categories: Kitchen, featuring such ideas as Monster Brownie Mix and Barbecue Rub; Bath and Body (Sweet Sleep Kit and Manicure Kit); For the Home (Scented Oil Diffuser with Reeds); Party and Kids (Big Bubbles with Wands); and For and From the Garden (Fairy Garden Kit and Garden Marker Rocks). The following are some of the ideas featured in her book.
* Vanilla Citrus Sugar Hand Scrub
Makes: 2 cups
8 ounce jar
1 cup sugar
Zest of 1 medium orange
1 teaspoon honey
¼ cup light olive oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix ingredients until very thoroughly mixed. Pack into jars. Keep the lids on tightly as the scrub tends to dry out and may need a good stir now and then. Will keep for several weeks.
* Candles with Wood Wicks
Makes: 3 4-oz. jar candles
Supplies
3 small jars, lids optional
Gold metallic spray paint
Clear spray paint overcoat, if desired
9–10 cups soy wax flakes
3 wood candle wicks with clips
4 ounces essential oil of your choice
Spray paint the jars of your choice with gold metallic spray paint. Finish with a clear overcoat if you wish.
If you don’t overcoat them, the jars will “age” a bit, which adds a shabby-chic glamour. Prepare the finished and dried jars by placing them in a row close to your candle-making station. Fit a wood wick into the wick clip and place in each jar. Place the soy wax flakes inside a metal, heatproof pitcher with a pouring spout.
Place that pitcher inside a small pot and fill the pot with water until it reaches 2 inches up the side of the pitcher. Bring the water to a boil and let the soy wax flakes melt completely (they will do so quickly). Remove from heat. Carefully, using an oven mitt, remove the pitcher from the boiling water and stir in the essential oils. Then carefully pour the wax into each jar, filling almost to the top. Straighten the wicks when you’ve poured all the candles. Let set at least 24 hours before moving or burning.
* Snowglobe Scenes
Makes: 1 snowglobe jar
Jar size of choice
Artificial snow
Glitter
Miniature bottle-brush trees
Miniature ornaments
Miniature woodland animals
Miniature instruments
Place a 1-inch layer of artificial snow in the bottom of the jar, and top with glitter. Arrange your elements in a pleasing way.