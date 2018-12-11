When her children were young, Maureen Kennedy spent the weeks before Christmas making a variety of holiday treats — cookies, peanut brittle, cocoa mix, fudge, praline bread, caramel corn, turtles and her homemade versions of Almond Joy and Mounds candy bars.
Her output was so large she ran out of room in the refrigerator and would store the sweets in her garage. But the effort was worth it.
“There was so much joy sending my kids’ friends home with what I made and sharing it with friends and neighbors,” she says.
Kennedy, who lives in Valparaiso, says she’s been baking so long that some of the recipes she uses are more than 30 years old and the ones clipped from newspapers are yellow and brittle with age.
Besides trays of cookies and her Million Dollar Fudge (taken from a recipe said to have originated with President Eisenhower’s wife, Mamie), Kennedy also makes Two-Tone Fudge ( layers of milk and semi-sweet chocolate fudges), which she describes as easy and a favorite.
Campers’ Cocoa is another popular gift. For this, Kennedy fills a large bowl with dry powdered milk or non-dairy creamer, cocoa mix and powdered sugar, mixes it well and then scoops into canning jars.
“Then I’d take Christmas material, cut it into a circle to fit on the lid and tie the recipe to the jar with ribbon,” she says. “I like the idea that by adding the recipe, someone could make it for their friends and pass it down.”
You can seldom go wrong with DIY edible holiday gifts. After all, can we ever really have too many Christmas cookies?
Kennedy’s daughter-in-law, Mignon Kennedy, also creates edible presents with her children, Paul and Owen, using a recipe for Chex Mix.
“It also has pretzels and M&Ms and we drizzle white chocolate over it,” says Mignon, who is executive director of Gabriel's Horn Homeless Shelter.
“We’d make a big batch at home, put it in Mason jars and give it to family and friends. It’s delicious.”
Cheryl Dornberg, owner of Mrs. Dornberg’s Culinary Experience in Highland, is offering several make-it-and-take-it classes this December, one for young chefs between ages 8 and 10, who, working in groups, make approximately three dozen holiday cookies such as candy cane and chocolate mint cookies and thumb prints, to take home.
The classes are designed, according to Dornberg, not only to teach basic skills but also demonstrate the science of cooking as well as build confidence in the kitchen. Parents can drop off students or stay and watch.
In Make It and Take It: The Ultimate Cookie Swap, another of Dornberg’s cooking classes, participants make eight varieties of cookies. The dough is made ahead of time but every attendee gets the recipes — and their dozens and dozens of cookies — to take home and share. Because this class sells out every year, Dornberg recommends signing up early.
Not all holiday edibles have to be sweet. Maureen Kennedy also likes to make a cheese log she says goes well with her summer sausage recipe.
“You can just wrap them up in wax paper, then aluminum foil and tie a ribbon around them,” she says.
For Hanukkah, which this year runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10, a plate of potato-leek latkes, a traditional dish for the holiday, is a lovely gift idea.
Campers’ Cocoa Mix
1 box (25.5 oz. package) nonfat dry milk
1-1/2 cups (6 oz. container) non-dairy coffee creamer
3 cups Hershey's Cocoa Powder
1-3/4 cups powdered sugar
In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.Store in airtight raccoon proof container.
To serve: in a mug combine 1/2 cup mix with 8 oz. boiling water, stir.
Two-Tone Fudge
2 cups (12 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 (11 1/2 oz.) package milk chocolate chips
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1 tablespoons cream or milk
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped walnuts
In saucepan, over low heat, melt semi-sweet chocolate chips with 2/3 cup sweetened condensed milk, 1 tablespoon cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla.
Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread into aluminum foil-lined 9-inch-square pan. In another saucepan, over low heat, melt milk-chocolate chips with remaining sweetened condensed milk, 1 tablespoon cream and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Remove from heat; stir in remaining 1/2 cup walnuts. Spread over fudge in pan. Chill 2 hours or until firm.
Turn fudge onto cutting board; peel off foil and cut into squares.
Store loosely covered at room temperature.
White Chocolate Chex Mix
Serves: 24
5 cups Cheerios
5 cups Corn Chex
2 cups cocktail peanuts
1 bag (10 oz) bite-sized pretzels
1 bag (11 oz) holiday M&M's
24 oz. white-chocolate chips
3 tablespoons shortening or vegetable oil
Lay out sheets of parchment paper on 3 large cookie sheets or directly on a flat surface.
In a large bowl, combine the Cheerios, Chex, peanuts, pretzels and M&M's.
Over a double boiler, melt the chocolate and oil, stirring occasionally, until completely smooth. OR, in a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate and oil on low heat, stirring every 30 seconds until melted.
Pour melted chocolate over Chex mix and stir to coat. Spread mix onto prepared parchment to dry. Break Chex mix into smaller pieces after completely cooled.
Potato-Leek Latke
Makes 1 large latke
2 medium russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and grated
3 leeks, whites only, thinly sliced and rinsed
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
Canola oil, for frying
Mix together the potatoes, leeks, flour, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside for 10 minutes to allow the potatoes to release some starch, which will help hold the latke together.
Pour about 1/4 inch of canola oil into a medium skillet and place over medium- low heat. Make one big pancake by spooning the batter into the skillet and pressing it down evenly in the pan. Fry for 10 to 15 minutes per side, or until cooked through and crispy on the outside. Let cool slightly, then cut into wedges.
The above recipe is excerpted from "ISRAELI SOUL" © 2018 by Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook (Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).