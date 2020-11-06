Midwest museums explore military life, wars and pay tribute to veterans

We’ve hit the month of November, when besides looking forward to a turkey dinner, we pause to honor those who have sacrificed to serve in our nation’s military. If you’re interested in digging a little deeper and introducing your kids to more of the history of our nation’s wars and learning the stories of those who fought in them, there are a number of museums in the Midwest to explore. Here are a few of those.
Michigan Heroes Museum
Frankenmuth, Michigan
Within a small, unassuming building in the German, Christmasy town of Frankenmuth is a museum dedicated the wartime experiences of men and women from Michigan. Arranged chronologically and covering each of the wars the U.S. has been involved in, the museum houses the nation’s largest Medal of Honor collection. You’ll find over 140 displays with 850 individual exhibits as well as stories of 16 astronauts, Michigan’s governors and 31 Medal of Honor recipients.
Indiana War Memorial Museum
Indianapolis
This museum is worth visiting as much for the building itself as the contents inside. This magnificent memorial has three main floors in a neoclassic-inspired design that makes it appear similar to a fifth-century Greek structure. It was intended to be a formal setting to memorialize war veterans. The inside is no less impressive than the exterior with a Shrine Room made with materials from all over the world. It’s 110 feet tall with 24 blood-red pillars made of Vermont marble to support the ceiling of the 60-foot square room. A free military museum is housed in the building along with a wall with names of all Hoosiers who participated in WWI and all Hoosiers killed or missing in action from WWII Korea and Vietnam.
Illinois State Military Museum
Springfield, Illinois
Housed in an impressive castle-like building with some large pieces of military equipment outside, much of this museum focuses on the Illinois National Guard and military objects and artifacts related to the citizen-soldier in Illinois. It covers military experiences of some famous Illinois soldiers, including Carl Sandberg, Robert McCormick, John A. Logan and Abraham Lincoln.
Camp Atterbury Museum
Edinburgh, Indiana
This small military museum located near Camp Atterbury is full of bits of Indiana military history and also has a sizable outdoor museum with a memorial and many large pieces of military equipment that you can see up close.
USS Silversides Submarine Museum
Muskegon, Michigan
Not only can you make your way inside this World War II submarine, but there’s even an opportunity to sleep overnight in it if you are part of a group. The submarine received a dozen battle stars for service during the war and was awarded one Presidential Unit Citation for cumulative action over four patrols, credited with sinking 23 ships (the 3rd most of any allied submarine). The two-story museum located across from the submarine shares military history and military technology. The USS Silversides was used in the filming of the 2002 movie "Below."
USS LST 393
Muskegon, Michigan
Tours are closed for the 2020 season, but this museum is well worth a visit even if you have to wait until next year. In contrast to the close quarters in the nearby USS Silversides, this massive Landing Ship Tank has several decks and plenty of room filed with bits of military history. The LST program was designed in the U.S. in response to England’s failed invasion at Dunkirk and became the most successful ship in the history of the Navy. Just over 1,000 LSTs were built in 18 shipyards over a three-year-period. USS LST 383 is one of only two remaining World War II LSTs.
Pritzker Military Museum & Library
Chicago, Illinois
Located across from Millennium Park on Michigan Avenue, this museum opened in 2003 and includes a major collection of books and related materials on military history and especially a focus on the concept of the citizen soldier. The library is open for research and events. The museum includes a Medal of Honor gallery and a number of permanent and rotating exhibits.
