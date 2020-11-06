Midwest museums explore military life, wars and pay tribute to veterans

We’ve hit the month of November, when besides looking forward to a turkey dinner, we pause to honor those who have sacrificed to serve in our nation’s military. If you’re interested in digging a little deeper and introducing your kids to more of the history of our nation’s wars and learning the stories of those who fought in them, there are a number of museums in the Midwest to explore. Here are a few of those.

Michigan Heroes Museum

Frankenmuth, Michigan

Within a small, unassuming building in the German, Christmasy town of Frankenmuth is a museum dedicated the wartime experiences of men and women from Michigan. Arranged chronologically and covering each of the wars the U.S. has been involved in, the museum houses the nation’s largest Medal of Honor collection. You’ll find over 140 displays with 850 individual exhibits as well as stories of 16 astronauts, Michigan’s governors and 31 Medal of Honor recipients.

Indiana War Memorial Museum

Indianapolis