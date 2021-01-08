New year, new chapters: Books that help families kick off 2021

The year 2021 marks a time for new beginnings. Whether it’s making a resolution, learning something new or carrying over favorite traditions from 2020, January marks an opportunity to do any of these.
Here are five books for family members to help them start fresh in the new year.
Parenting in a Tech World
By Matt McKee and Titania Jordan
Age group: Adults
How to parent in a digital age is a challenge many face. Designed for parents who don’t know where to start, this book addresses issues like dangerous apps, how to know when a child is ready for a smartphone, and how to spot signs of trouble when kids use social media. In addition to answering common questions, this book also provides parents with a plan of action for parenting in a tech world.
Find Your Mama Groove
By Joanna Hunt
Age group: Adults
Designed for moms who want to leave a life of feeling burnt out behind in 2020, this book offers tips on how to find balance and get energy back. Using a five-step “Family Balance Method,” this book blends what the author has learned as a counselor, yoga teacher and family coach to teach readers how to create balance and develop connections with loved ones.
52 Uncommon Family Adventures
By Randy Southern
Age group: Any age
January means it’s time to start planning family adventures for the new year, and they don’t all have to involve taking trips. This book explores activities families can do right in their own homes or neighborhoods that will produce family memories, from engaging in a lip-syncing competition to creating a Toilet Paper Olympics.
Learn, Grow, Succeed!
By Brandy Thompson
Age group: 7 to 10 years old
This growth mindset journal offers a way for kids to think optimistically about their abilities and goals. This guided journal is built around the growth mindset and includes writing prompts that will help kids develop a positive outlook on life, learning and exploring. The journal also includes eight growth mindset beliefs, inspirational quotes and lifelong skills that encourage kids to embark upon new challenges.
Guinness World Records 2021
By Guinness World Records
Age group: All ages
This year’s edition of “Guinness World Records” includes a chapter dedicated to the history of exploration. This fully revised bestseller also includes thousands of new feats across a series of topics, from exotic creatures to latest high scores in eSports.