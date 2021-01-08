New year, new chapters: Books that help families kick off 2021

The year 2021 marks a time for new beginnings. Whether it’s making a resolution, learning something new or carrying over favorite traditions from 2020, January marks an opportunity to do any of these.

Here are five books for family members to help them start fresh in the new year.

Parenting in a Tech World

By Matt McKee and Titania Jordan

Age group: Adults

How to parent in a digital age is a challenge many face. Designed for parents who don’t know where to start, this book addresses issues like dangerous apps, how to know when a child is ready for a smartphone, and how to spot signs of trouble when kids use social media. In addition to answering common questions, this book also provides parents with a plan of action for parenting in a tech world.

Find Your Mama Groove

By Joanna Hunt

Age group: Adults