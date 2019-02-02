For more than a quarter of a century, Jim West Puppets has combined fun and hands-on learning with their puppet performances hosted by South Shore Arts in Munster.
And this year is no different. Ian Antal, the puppet master who trained under Jim West before his retirement last year, says they will be presenting "The Tortoise & The Hare" March 6-9 in the theater at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
“Besides that play, we’ll also be doing other Aesop tales and showing kids how to make the puppets, which are so simple to make you don’t even have to go to Michael’s or a craft store,” Antal says.
“The bunny from 'The Tortoise & The Hare' is a paper bag puppet and so is the stag. We like to show the different puppets you can make using the same material. I bet you wouldn’t know they were made out of the same stuff. We also have various rod puppets. The tortoise is a rod puppet with a turtle head on the end. The rod we use allows the turtle to move.”
Not only do the puppeteers — Antal’s assistant is Jared Thompson — explain how to make the puppets, they use but also their lively website, jimwestpuppets.comfeatures step-by-step instructions.
They typically do a version of Aesop’s Fables, and this year it’s the "African Tales" with music inspired from tribal rhythms as well as classical music by Beethoven, Scarlatti and Chopin. The show is designed for children K through fourth grades.
“Jim West Puppets got me my job,” says John Cain, executive director at South Shore Arts, which sponsors the shows every year.
Cain, who knew Jim West, said that the puppeteer suggested he ask if he could perform at South Shore Arts when Cain interviewed for the job there in 1993.
“I brought it up,” says Cain, “and they thought because it was educational, it was a great idea. It’s not highly sophisticated and the stories are as old as the hills, but it’s a great project for kids to be able to make the puppets. We do the show and then demonstrate how to make them afterwards. We’re also planning on having a web app we’re building to go along with the show go live soon.”
At first, says Cain, they brought in West’s one-man show but then it evolved into a two-man show. Now, the puppet shows are so successful, that Antal and Thompson travel throughout the U.S. performing.
Antal, who's from Berlin, Germany, moved to the U.S. to study dramatic arts at North Carolina School of the Arts before moving to New York City to work in theater. He had returned to a dreaded temp job as a clerk at a high-paced law firm when another temp told him that he knew of a guy who needed a puppeteer.
“I called Jim and two hours later we met for coffee and five minutes after that, I had the job,” says Antal, who trained under West for four years. “I’d always wanted to learn how puppeteering, so it was perfect.”
The idea that they’re presenting stories that date back to ancient Greece and Asia Minor around 600 BCE and were passed down orally through the generations, originating — as far as it’s known — from a slave named Aesop, is perfect for Antal who loves mythology.
“What’s amazing is that the kids hearing them today can identify with them and love hearing them,” he says. “I love when kids come up to me and show me the puppets they’ve made. They’re so enthusiastic.”
Ifyougo:
What: "The Tortoise & The Hare"
When: Two performances daily at 9:30 & 11 a.m. March 4–7
Where: In the theater at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster
Cost: Tickets are $6 for students and adults
FYI: Reservations are required.219-836-1839 ext.100