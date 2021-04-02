Region families share experiences on unprecedented year

To say that parenting in March and April 2021 looks different than parenting in the early days of March and April 2020 would be an incredible understatement. Early March last year no one carried face masks with them everywhere they went, kids were all learning in full classrooms and parents in the Region crowded into gyms to see youth basketball games or gathered for music recitals and school plays.
Within weeks the world was turned upside down. We were suddenly hoarding toilet paper, working from home, hunkering down and binge-watching. In-person school and sports came to a screeching halt around the country. We slowly worked our way out of the initial shutdown and eased into a new normal that involved Zoom calls, drive-by birthday parties, curbside pick-up, social distancing and mask-wearing.
With the bad, came some good. In some cases, families became more connected. They did crafts and put puzzles together. They played board games. They learned to cook gourmet meals. It’s been a different road for each family and some local parents shared how parenting has been different this past year and what changed — bad and good — in their households.
Paula Januszewski, Schererville
My experiences with parenting through the pandemic weren't all terrible. Initially, I was terrified because of the unknown of what could happen. My boys have been e-learning for just about a year now. It was a huge adjustment at first, trying to balance helping them adjust to that change and keeping them informed yet calm.
We were all home all the time. Having activities canceled wasn't all bad; I feel that forced us to slow down instead of running to bowling, band, work, friends, etc. I was working remote also, so I enjoyed being able to spend the days with the boys, being able to have lunch with them, although I'm not sure they would say the same.
My boys are 17 and 14 now (senior and eighth grade). I am saddened they have missed out on their usual activities and so many milestones during this pivotal year for both, but I think they have handled it rather well.
Erin Schaffner, Valparaiso
Our experience during 2020 was yes, unique, but at the same time our lifestyle didn’t have any setbacks or huge changes. I was just keeping up with pre-K school work for my oldest, who at the time was 4 1/2; I had a 1-year-old and also babysitting my niece in kindergarten because her parents still worked. We just got that much more time to spend together and play outside, but yet still made our grocery shopping trips and the like.
When it was time to enroll into kindergarten for my son, there wasn’t a doubt in my mind I wanted him to go in-person. Kids needed to be with each other. We also participated in Pop Warner Football and traveled a bit.
I don’t feel as if we struggled or got held back from much, we love being at home anyways. We just adjusted with what needed to be adjusted and didn’t let it dictate how we lived, and I feel that was an important lesson for us all in a crisis. Roll with the punches and never let it get the best of you.
Rachel Perezchica, Munster
Our first weeks of lockdown were definitely a change. My kids are 6, 4 and almost 2. Although, as a family of five we didn’t feel lonely. We spent wonderful quality time together playing games, reading and much more. It was not easy navigating life together with virtual learning, work meetings, house chores, baby nap times, a barking dog … well you get the picture. Somehow we got a good rhythm.
Summer came, and we spent it outdoors. Even with the cold, we have tried to live our lives as much as possible. We are thankful that our children have been able to do in-person learning since August. We have been able to do our activities like karate, cheerleading, tennis, soccer and much more. Everyone’s lives look different right now, so we are just grateful to be blessed with an easy ride in comparison.
Jada Hoernig, Valparaiso
I have two sons: Aiden, who is 4 years old, and Adrien, who is 1 year old. Before the pandemic, Aiden and I used to go on mommy and son dates. When we had a doctor's appointment or a hair appointment, we would make a whole day and go shopping or go out to eat. We obviously have not been able to do that because of the pandemic, so we now order pizza and watch his favorite movies.
The pandemic has made my parenting more creative. We now paint once a week, do holiday crafts, color, bake cookies and decorate them. When the pandemic hit, Aiden was about to be in a T-ball league and hopefully making new friends. Since that could not happen, I tried to get him into day cares, but some were closed and others were way too expensive. I did finally get Aiden into a preschool that is for only two hours a day for two days out of the week. I was so worried about him getting exposed because, let's be honest, kids can be gross, but these kids wear their masks better than half the adults.
I'm going to start off with some of the bad things that happened and then lead into the good. In the beginning of the pandemic Adrien was almost 1 year old. He still hasn't experienced playing on a playground or having a normal birthday party. More than half of my family has only seen him once in real life and every other time it has been over a screen. The only times he has been out of the house was to either go to the doctor or a close family member's house.
We realized how the little interaction he got from other people made him very dependent on myself and his father. We decided that getting some fresh air would help and started going on bike rides with the kids. Some good changes are that with all this free time, I started going back to college at Ivy Tech, Aiden started preschool this month, and the boys are very close, even if that means fights over toys from time to time. Kelvin (my fiancé) and I have been very fortunate that we did not lose our jobs. I only had a brief time period when I was not working.
Ellie Belli, Highland
We have twin boys, Andre and Julian, age 8 and in second grade, and a daughter, Bridget, 4. Parenting has been more challenging the past year, obviously. We've all had to adapt to spending more time together than we were used to. My husband and I have also become more relaxed in our parenting style.
My parenting motto for the pandemic has been, "Why not?" The kids want a pet fish? Why not! They want to watch "Friday the 13th" movies even though they are a bit too young? Why not! Things that in a normal year we might have said no to, we have said yes to, because … why not? We are so lucky to be able to do these things because we were both able to keep our jobs during the pandemic and have all thankfully remained healthy.
We've become better at talking to each other when we are upset. Since the pandemic has put a strain on everyone's mental health, including children, we have made a real effort to talk to each other when something is upsetting one of us. We've also gone outside a lot more, even when it is cold or rainy. Since we can't really go many places in public, we have made the most of getting outside. We went to the Dunes in the winter. We walked to the Cady Ditch in our town on a daily basis last spring. These are things we normally wouldn't have done.
I hope to continue this change after the pandemic. I think we all appreciate our relationships outside our family more, too. While we have tried to make the most of our extra time together, we can't wait to be able to see our friends again. That goes for the kids and the parents.
Tara Snell, Valparaiso
Our day-to-day has been very different over the past year. My son is 5, and my daughter is 2. Before the pandemic, we would go to a playplace, or to the library to play, or out to lunch with friends, or make plans for friends to come over for a play date at least a couple times a week. We haven't been able to do those things over the past year, and there are lots of friends and family members that we haven't seen in more than a year.
Now our outings generally consist of nature activities as just a family unit, and we went outside a lot during the warmer weather. We try to stick to activities that we can make feel as normal as possible and add as much variety as we can. Spending more time outside is not a bad thing, but it was an adjustment when it became our only option. My son does attend in-person preschool, but we have avoided other extracurriculars.
We have been fortunate that my husband has been working from home for the past year, which gives him 2-plus hours more at home every weekday vs. commuting to Chicago. We have really enjoyed seeing him over lunch and on work breaks. We have also still been able to see both sets of grandparents regularly, so we feel fortunate about that, too.