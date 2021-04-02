Region families share experiences on unprecedented year

I'm going to start off with some of the bad things that happened and then lead into the good. In the beginning of the pandemic Adrien was almost 1 year old. He still hasn't experienced playing on a playground or having a normal birthday party. More than half of my family has only seen him once in real life and every other time it has been over a screen. The only times he has been out of the house was to either go to the doctor or a close family member's house.

We realized how the little interaction he got from other people made him very dependent on myself and his father. We decided that getting some fresh air would help and started going on bike rides with the kids. Some good changes are that with all this free time, I started going back to college at Ivy Tech, Aiden started preschool this month, and the boys are very close, even if that means fights over toys from time to time. Kelvin (my fiancé) and I have been very fortunate that we did not lose our jobs. I only had a brief time period when I was not working.

Ellie Belli, Highland

We have twin boys, Andre and Julian, age 8 and in second grade, and a daughter, Bridget, 4. Parenting has been more challenging the past year, obviously. We've all had to adapt to spending more time together than we were used to. My husband and I have also become more relaxed in our parenting style.