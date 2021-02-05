Sweet family time: Create Valentine's Day treats together

Valentine’s Day is the time to spoil your sweetie with sweets. That applies not just to romantic partners, but to the kids who add sweetness to your life every day, your parents, your siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, friends who are like family. There are many simple treats that parents and kids can create together to celebrate the special day — and then enjoy together or spread the love to other special ones.
LET THEM DIP
Kids just love to dip things, especially when there is something sugary involved. A bag of chocolate discs or even chocolate chips melted in a double boiler or the microwave is a perfect dipping ingredient. You can dip everything from marshmallows to cookies to crackers to pretzels and then dress them up with sprinkles, cereal, candy shavings, crushed nuts or chips made of peanut butter, white chocolate or butterscotch. It allows for lots of creativity and kids can incorporate a favorite color or topping.
POP IT
Make a sweet treat of gourmet popcorn together. With freshly popped popcorn and a pan of melted butter, the flavor possibilities are endless. To that melted butter you can add cajun seasoning, fresh herbs like rosemary, fresh peppercorns, barbecue seasoning, cinnamon sugar and a number of other flavors. You can also experiment by spraying different oils, including citrus flavors or truffle oil. Drizzling with melted chocolate or caramel is another possibility. Get to popping and let your imagination go wild.
CREATE EASY MICROWAVE FUDGE
Fudge is an indulgent treat that can be labor intensive, but there are some shortcuts you can take when utilizing your microwave. Take a jar of peanut butter and a container of chocolate frosting and heat each in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds, then pour into a baking dish lined with parchment paper and blend together. Add in Reese’s Pieces and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and you’ve got some tasty fudge that will be devoured faster than a toddler with a sugar high on a tricycle.
DECORATE COOKIES
Sandra Brumfield, owner and pastry chef with SweetNouveau, an online bake shop that is based in Hammond, suggests baking cookies with kiddos and spending time decorating them together.
“It’s Valentine’s Day and nothing says lovin’ like cookies from the oven. These shortbread cookies are super simple and easy to make and paired with some sprinkles can become a fun project to make with the kids,” said Brumfield. “Kids can measure the ingredients, roll out the dough and cut the shapes using the cookies cutters. The most fun part for kids is the decorating. Just make sure they put on an apron because it could get a bit messy with the chocolate and sprinkles.”
If you’d like to skip the baking and purchase cookies from SweetNouveua, you can order online for direct shipment. You’ll also find her products at Consider the Lillies and Toluka Paperie in Munster. In addition, Toluka Paperie is also an optional pick up location. Delivery is available for cakes and cupcakes for weddings and special events.
Heart-Shaped Chocolate Dipped Shortbread Cookies
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups of All Purpose Flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 sticks of cold salted butter (cubed)
2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp sea salt (optional)
7oz container of Baker’s dipping chocolate
Heart shaped cookie cutters
Sprinkles, edible glitter etc. (for decorating)
Start by cutting the butter into small cubes and keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Combine the flour and sugar in food processor and pulse for a couple seconds, then add the cold butter cubes and pulse until it looks like coarse and then add the vanilla and mix until combined.
Slightly knead dough and roll out with a bit of flour to keep from sticking. Use the cookie cutters to cut out heart shapes and place the cookies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place the cookie sheet in the fridge to chill the dough for 20-30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and bake for 12-15 minutes or until the edges are slightly golden brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool.
Decorating:
Melt chocolate according to the directions on the container. Dip or drizzle each cookie in the chocolate (one at a time) and decorate with sprinkles, edible glitter and candies. Set aside to dry; then eat and enjoy!
Baking/Decorating tips:
Make sure the butter stays cold.
Place the sprinkles in individual paper cupcake liners for the kids (it makes it easier for them to get to when time to decorate).
Source: Sandra Brumfield
Still looking for pre-made treats? Order some goodies from one of these region businesses:
SweetNouveau
Hammond
Facebook @SweetNouveau
Instagram @sweetnouveau
Twitter @mysweetnouveau
Butterfingers Bakery
Locations in Munster and Highland
FB @Butterfingers, a Dessert Shop & Delicatessen
IG @butterfingers_bakery
Evolution Artisan Confections
Valparaiso
FB @@evolutionartisanconfections
IG @evoltuion_artisan_confections
Cute as a Cupcake! Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Merrillville
FB @@cuteasacupcake3
IG @@cuteasacupcake3
Sweet family time