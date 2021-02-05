Sweet family time: Create Valentine's Day treats together

CREATE EASY MICROWAVE FUDGE

Fudge is an indulgent treat that can be labor intensive, but there are some shortcuts you can take when utilizing your microwave. Take a jar of peanut butter and a container of chocolate frosting and heat each in the microwave for 60 to 90 seconds, then pour into a baking dish lined with parchment paper and blend together. Add in Reese’s Pieces and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and you’ve got some tasty fudge that will be devoured faster than a toddler with a sugar high on a tricycle.

DECORATE COOKIES

Sandra Brumfield, owner and pastry chef with SweetNouveau, an online bake shop that is based in Hammond, suggests baking cookies with kiddos and spending time decorating them together.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and nothing says lovin’ like cookies from the oven. These shortbread cookies are super simple and easy to make and paired with some sprinkles can become a fun project to make with the kids,” said Brumfield. “Kids can measure the ingredients, roll out the dough and cut the shapes using the cookies cutters. The most fun part for kids is the decorating. Just make sure they put on an apron because it could get a bit messy with the chocolate and sprinkles.”