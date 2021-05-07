Treat mom to brunch or afternoon tea at home

Busy moms seldom get a break. Between shuffling kids around to school and activities, running errands, shopping, planning meals, working and probably a million other things, moms probably could use a little down time. Provide them with a special meal at home made by the kids this Mother’s Day.
Depending on age and interest level, the meal could be super simple or elaborate, but even something basic can be elevated to make it extra special with a few extra touches. Take sandwiches, for example. The recipes provided here by Natural Ovens Bakery and S. Rosen’s will definitely wow mom just with a couple of extra ingredients or by taking time to cut off the crusts and pull out the good china.
Cindy Lopez, owner of Merrillville Florist and Tea Room, offered some tips on making mom’s brunch or lunch extra special. Since the tea room also houses a florist in the building, fresh flowers are a regular addition to menu items. “Adding fresh flowers as a garnish is a beautiful, yet simple and affordable way to make Mother’s Day brunch special,” Lopez said.
One little feature that Lopez said always impresses young guests is the addition of paper doilies to their plated items. “They really get a kick out of it, and it’s something you can easily pick up at a grocery store or at Target,” Lopez said.
If you have a teapot and a nice set of china and glassware, this is the time to pull it out and surprise mom, Lopez noted. “It really adds something if you have a teapot and tea cups. If you don’t have them, you can usually find some at a local resale or thrift shop at affordable prices,” she said. “And if kids want to, they can dress up to serve the food. They always love wearing hats and gloves when they come in and would probably enjoy dressing up at home for the occasion.”
Pesto Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches
Chicken salad is a high tea classic, but we added an Italian twist to change it up a bit. The toasted pine nuts add a touch of crunch.
For the Pesto Chicken salad:
• 2 oz. Pine nuts
• 2 oz. Sundried tomatoes in olive oil, julienned preferable (if not, rough chop before adding to the chicken salad)
•2 Tbsp. Prepared pesto
• ½ lb. Shredded rotisserie chicken
• ¾ Cup mayo
Per Sandwich
• 3 oz. of pesto chicken salad
• 2 Slices of S. Rosen’s Farmers Market White Bread
1. Toast pine nuts in a 350F oven until fragrant (about 5-8 minutes) and set aside.
2. Combine the chicken salad ingredients in a bowl, mixing to combine. Can be made the day before.
3. Heat skillet to medium (we really like cast iron for this if it’s available, but if not, use a non-stick pan).
4. Slice off crusts and cut remaining sandwich into 3 pieces.
Egg Salad Tea Sandwich
Truffled egg salad:
• 6 Hard-boiled eggs
• ¼ Cup mayo
• 3 Tbsp. Diced chives
• 3 Tbsp. Dill relish
• 1 Tbsp. Truffle flavored olive oil (find it in the Italian section of your grocery store or with the olive oils)
• ½ tsp Salt (add more to taste)
Per Sandwich
• 3 oz. Truffled egg salad
• 2 Slices of S. Rosen’s Farmers Market White Bread
1. Mix the mayo and truffle oil together, set aside.
2. Gently mash the hard boiled eggs, then mix in the truffle mayo, chives, relish and salt. Can be made the day before.
3. Spread the egg salad mixture on bottom slices, assemble, then slice off crusts and cut remaining sandwich into 3 pieces.
Ricotta/Honey Tea Sandwiches
Ricotta/Honey Mixture:
• 2/3 Cup whole milk ricotta cheese
• 2/3 Cup shelled pistachios
• 1 Tbsp. honey (add more to taste)
Per Sandwich
• 3 oz. Ricotta honey mixture
• 2 Slices of S. Rosen’s Farmers Market Soft 12 Grain Bread
• Fresh blueberries
1. Crush the shelled pistachios with a mortar and pestle (or use a food processer).
2. Mix the ricotta cheese and honey together, add the pistachios, and mix until smooth. This can be done the day before.
3. Assemble the sandwich: spread a layer of the ricotta/honey mixture on both slices. Cover the bottom slice with blueberries and then top with the other slice. Slice off crusts and cut remaining sandwich into 3 pieces.
Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
Dill Cream Cheese spread:
• 4 oz. Whipped cream cheese
• Juice from ½ lemon
• 2 Tbsp. Fresh dill (you can sub dried dill, but use 1 tsp instead)
• Black pepper and salt to taste
Per Sandwich
• Diced cucumbers (peel them if you want to be fancy, but it’s not a problem if you leave them on)
• 2 Slices of S. Rosen’s Farmers Market White or 12 Grain Bread
1. Combine the whipped cream cheese, lemon juice, and fresh dill together. Season with salt and pepper and then set aside. Can be made the day before.
2. Assemble the sandwich: spread a layer of the dill cream cheese mixture on both slices. Cover the bottom slice with cucumbers and then top with the other slice. Slice off crusts and cut remaining sandwich into 3 pieces.
Recipes provided by: Natural Ovens Bakery and S. Rosen’s