Treat mom to brunch or afternoon tea at home

Busy moms seldom get a break. Between shuffling kids around to school and activities, running errands, shopping, planning meals, working and probably a million other things, moms probably could use a little down time. Provide them with a special meal at home made by the kids this Mother’s Day.

Depending on age and interest level, the meal could be super simple or elaborate, but even something basic can be elevated to make it extra special with a few extra touches. Take sandwiches, for example. The recipes provided here by Natural Ovens Bakery and S. Rosen’s will definitely wow mom just with a couple of extra ingredients or by taking time to cut off the crusts and pull out the good china.

Cindy Lopez, owner of Merrillville Florist and Tea Room, offered some tips on making mom’s brunch or lunch extra special. Since the tea room also houses a florist in the building, fresh flowers are a regular addition to menu items. “Adding fresh flowers as a garnish is a beautiful, yet simple and affordable way to make Mother’s Day brunch special,” Lopez said.

One little feature that Lopez said always impresses young guests is the addition of paper doilies to their plated items. “They really get a kick out of it, and it’s something you can easily pick up at a grocery store or at Target,” Lopez said.