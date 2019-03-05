Spring is so close, we can almost smell it. But it will still be a bit before we get to where we can break out the flip-flops and bask in the warm sun.
Parents all over the Region know how antsy kids are getting and how hard it can be to occupy them on all these cold days spent at home. It’s the perfect time to plan some family game nights where everyone can gather and interact with some friendly competition.
Chris Reddick, who co-owns three Toys in the Attic locations in Crown Point, Valparaiso and Hobart with husband, Tim, carries a number of board games in her stores. Board games were a big selling item this past holiday season, and there are several she recommends for those looking to add some new games to their family collection.
“We have a couple games that target younger players, starting about age 5. One is called Gobblet Gobblers. It’s by a company called Blue Orange and it’s made in California. It’s a strategic game of tic-tac-toe with three nesting sizes and if someone’s blocking you, then you can gobble them up. It’s one of our best selling games and something the whole family can play,” she said.
“Another best selling game is one called Sequence. It’s a good family game. And Rush Hour is an independent game, but one you can take turns at. It’s a single-player logic game, but it has 40 challenges. It was our top seller at Christmas.”
Another popular one that Reddick said is harder than it seems, is a game called Brain Fart, where you get a letter and a category and have to come up with something to fit that description.
Other simple, classic games like Monopoly and Clue might be sitting on your shelf and it’s a good time to dust them off. If you don’t have those nostalgic games, you can also get those at Toys in the Attic, although Reddick said that as soon as she gets them in stock, they go fast.
Moriah Seed, of Hebron, said her favorite game is Apples to Apples. It’s one she played often with her son over the years. He’s now 22, and she said they still like to play the game together. “It’s fun for all ages and could be played with four or more players,” she said. “It’s fun and easy.”
Bridgett Annicks teaches first grade in Lansing, and she often recommends to parents to play family board games at home as they are not only a fun, social activity, but there are also educational components to many of the games.
“Board games like Chutes and Ladders help with counting spaces, which helps when learning to use a number line for math,” she said. “It’s also super-important to learn to take turns and play fairly.”
Even beyond the games that teach younger kids, she said games like Monopoly and Battleship have many benefits. “Monopoly is great for upper elementary students for counting money, and Battleship is good for learning strategy and more critical thinking. There are also tons of games to play with a deck of cards, and Uno is always fun, too.”
50 FUN FAMILY GAMES
Need some game ideas — board games, card games or otherwise — for a Family Game Night? Here’s a mix of 50 classics and newbies:
1. Uno
2. Gobblet Gobblers
3. Monopoly
4. Sequence
5. Sparkle
6. Brain Fart
7. Rush Hour
8. Yatzee
9. Boggle
10. Apples to Apples
11. Chutes and Ladders
12. Clue
13. Scrabble
14. Rack-0
15. Checkers
16. Password
17. Candyland
18. Dutch Blitz
19. Catch Phrase
20. Catan
21. Scattergories
22. Taboo
23. Outburst
24. Mad Gab
25. Pass the Pigs
26. Charades
27. Memory
28. Quick Cups
29. Hungry, Hungry Hippos
30. Backgammon
31. Greedy Granny
32. Simon Says
33. Connect Four
34. Skip Bo
35. Old Maid
36. Ticket to Ride
37. Jenga
38. Aggravation
39. Battleship
40. Rummikub
41. Sushi Go Party
42. Sorry
43. Go Fish
44. Wizard
45. Jumanji
46. Chess
47. Operation
48. Guess Who?
49. Trouble
50. Pie Face