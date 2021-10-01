Where to pick the perfect pumpkin in the Region

Who’s ready to pick out pumpkins?
You always could grab one at the grocery store, but how much fun is that? Picking out pumpkins can make for a fun family activity.
It can be as simple as pulling up to a roadside farm stand and making a selection. It can mean scanning a spacious farm field in search of the perfect specimen. Or it can be a full-blown day out at an area attraction with hayrides and apple doughnuts and entertainment and rides and more.
Family farms like Scheeringa Farms in Highland have been around for decades and generations bringing fun traditions to families in the region year after year. Stop in for covered hayrides, a petting zoo, bounce house, corn bin and pumpkin express train.
County Line Orchard is one of the larger seasonal attractions in the Region where you can easily spend hours having fun. Head out the orchard to pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and apples, watch the bees doing their work in the bee yurts, make your way through the corn maze, ride in the barrel cars, check out the farm animals and indulge in apple or pumpkin doughnuts.
Harvest Time Family Farm has tons of fun for everyone with a pumpkin glow trail of lighted pumpkins, corn mazes, giant swing, Farmville play land, rubber duck races, petting zoo, candy cannon, sunflower fields, jumping pillow and more.
Here are a few places to consider to get some gourds for decorations, to acquire a massive and perfectly round orange masterpiece to transform into a beautifully carved jack-o-lantern or to enjoy a laid-back day riding a hayride through a pumpkin patch and making special memories.
Coulters’ Produce
5433 S. U.S. 421
Westville
219-785-2406
County Line Orchard
200 S. County Line Road
Hobart
219-947-4477
Dinges Fall Harvest
15219 Mill Road
Three Oaks, Michigan
269-426-4034
Elzinga Farm & Greenhouse
1587 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-1181
Harvest Tyme Family Fun
17904 Grant St.
Lowell
219-440-2FUN
Johnson’s Farm Produce
8960 E. Ridge Road
Hobart
219-962-1383
Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch
7705 W. 159th Ave.
Lowell
219-690-1503
Norm’s Pumpkin Patch
7608 W. 155th Ave.
Lowell
219-696-7726
Scheeringa Farms & Greenhouse
9436 Cline Ave.
Highland
219-838-6369