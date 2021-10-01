 Skip to main content
Where to pick the perfect pumpkin in the Region
urgent

Who’s ready to pick out pumpkins?

You always could grab one at the grocery store, but how much fun is that? Picking out pumpkins can make for a fun family activity.

It can be as simple as pulling up to a roadside farm stand and making a selection. It can mean scanning a spacious farm field in search of the perfect specimen. Or it can be a full-blown day out at an area attraction with hayrides and apple doughnuts and entertainment and rides and more.

Family farms like Scheeringa Farms in Highland have been around for decades and generations bringing fun traditions to families in the region year after year. Stop in for covered hayrides, a petting zoo, bounce house, corn bin and pumpkin express train.

County Line Orchard is one of the larger seasonal attractions in the Region where you can easily spend hours having fun. Head out the orchard to pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and apples, watch the bees doing their work in the bee yurts, make your way through the corn maze, ride in the barrel cars, check out the farm animals and indulge in apple or pumpkin doughnuts.

Harvest Time Family Farm has tons of fun for everyone with a pumpkin glow trail of lighted pumpkins, corn mazes, giant swing, Farmville play land, rubber duck races, petting zoo, candy cannon, sunflower fields, jumping pillow and more.

Here are a few places to consider to get some gourds for decorations, to acquire a massive and perfectly round orange masterpiece to transform into a beautifully carved jack-o-lantern or to enjoy a laid-back day riding a hayride through a pumpkin patch and making special memories.

Coulters’ Produce

5433 S. U.S. 421

Westville

219-785-2406

coultersproduce.com

County Line Orchard

200 S. County Line Road

Hobart

219-947-4477

countylineorchard.com

Dinges Fall Harvest

15219 Mill Road

Three Oaks, Michigan

269-426-4034

Elzinga Farm & Greenhouse

1587 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-1181

elzingafarm.com

Harvest Tyme Family Fun

17904 Grant St.

Lowell

219-440-2FUN

harvesttymefun.com

Johnson’s Farm Produce

8960 E. Ridge Road

Hobart

219-962-1383

johnsonsfarmproduce.com

Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch

7705 W. 159th Ave.

Lowell

219-690-1503

kregelspumpkinpatch.com

Norm’s Pumpkin Patch

7608 W. 155th Ave.

Lowell

219-696-7726

normspumpkinpatch.com

Scheeringa Farms & Greenhouse

9436 Cline Ave.

Highland

219-838-6369

scheeringafarm.com

