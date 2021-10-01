Where to pick the perfect pumpkin in the Region

Who’s ready to pick out pumpkins?

You always could grab one at the grocery store, but how much fun is that? Picking out pumpkins can make for a fun family activity.

It can be as simple as pulling up to a roadside farm stand and making a selection. It can mean scanning a spacious farm field in search of the perfect specimen. Or it can be a full-blown day out at an area attraction with hayrides and apple doughnuts and entertainment and rides and more.

Family farms like Scheeringa Farms in Highland have been around for decades and generations bringing fun traditions to families in the region year after year. Stop in for covered hayrides, a petting zoo, bounce house, corn bin and pumpkin express train.

County Line Orchard is one of the larger seasonal attractions in the Region where you can easily spend hours having fun. Head out the orchard to pick your own pumpkins, sunflowers and apples, watch the bees doing their work in the bee yurts, make your way through the corn maze, ride in the barrel cars, check out the farm animals and indulge in apple or pumpkin doughnuts.