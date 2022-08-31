NIPSCO 811 Contest Winners Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Grand Prize Winner Grand Prize Winner - Megan P.Prize: $ 500 Lowe’s Gift CardTitle: On my way to the work siteCaption: I'll be your digger for the day 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Porter County mom jailed after 11-year-old reports being left alone all night with younger siblings, police say "Kelsie stated she would never leave her children home alone during the daytime while they were awake, however she thought they were asleep, so she left them overnight," police said. Morton football placed on probation by IHSAA Morton's football program has been placed on probation until next summer and an assistant coach has been suspended for six weeks. UPDATE: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Dyer subdivision Authorities asked motorists to avoid the 800 to 1300 blocks of Deer Creek Drive while an investigation was ongoing. Missing Region woman found, police say Police had said she was possibly in danger. U.S. Steel temporarily idling tin line at Gary Works U.S. Steel has idled a tin line at the Gary Works steel mill. Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say Merrillville police said they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Pennsylvania Street. Woman pleads guilty to theft from former employee, agrees to pay $24K in restitution The judge questioned whether the defendant would be able to pay $1,000 a month in restitution for two years. If she misses a payment, she could have her probation revoked and be sent to jail. UPDATE: Lake County cop stalked fellow officer, former girlfriend, and was 'spiraling out of control,' police say "In those phone calls, Katalinic made specific references as to knowing the victim’s whereabouts, as well as other references regarding the well-being of their shared child," state police said. Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say A Chevrolet Camaro hit two cars and an outer sound barrier before bursting into flames. NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding NWI Business Ins and Outs: Cookie shop, Salt Cave & Wellness Spa, J's Breakfast Club, The Vitamin Shoppe and bait shop expanding