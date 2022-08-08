NIPSCO to answer questions about coal ash cleanup at Michigan City generating station during virtual meeting

NIPSCO will host a virtual informational meeting on the coal ash cleanup being conducted at the Michigan City generating station at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In 2018 NIPSCO announced plans to retire the generating station sometime between 2026 and 2028. Retiring the station will involve removing 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash from the property's five coal ash ponds and replacing it with clean fill.

During the one-hour meeting, NIPSCO will provide an overview of the cleanup and answer frequently asked questions. A panel of NIPSCO experts will field the questions, which can be asked by typing them into the Q&A box during the meeting or submitted in advance via email to NIPSCO_Environmental@nisource.com.

Coal ash is left over coal is burned to generate electricity. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, coal ash contains contaminants like mercury, cadmium and arsenic.

Local environmentalists and residents have demanded NIPSCO remove the "legacy coal ash" which was mixed with sand to create made land shortly after the generating station opened in 1931. The made land sits alongside the Lake Michigan shoreline behind a steel seawall. Environmentalists say the wall is decaying, contaminating both Lake Michigan and nearby groundwater.

NIPSCO estimates retiring the Michigan City generating station will cost about $40 million. The utility will recover about 80% of the project costs through the Federally Mandated Cost Adjustment tracker, a surcharge that can change as often as every six months. The remaining 20% of the $40 million will be deferred to NIPSCO's next electric base rate case which must be filed by the end of 2026.

The first rate surcharge will raise rates for a residential customer using 700 kilowatt hours per month by 30 cents.

Last week, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor held a public hearing to determine if the proposed rate increase is the most cost-effective way for NIPSCO to comply with federal environmental regulations. Just Transition Northwest Indiana, a local environmental nonprofit, organized a protest before the hearing. Protesters said the cost of the cleanup should be absorbed by NIPSCO shareholders and again demanded that NIPSCO remove the legacy coal ash.

Participants can find more information on NIPSCO's coal ash removal project and register for the virtual meeting at NIPSCO.com/cleanup. Registration for the meeting is required.