NISO presents 'West Side Story In Concert'

Audience members who love great American musicals will be delighted to be in the audience for Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra's season opener.

The orchestra's new seasons opens Oct. 13 with "West Side Story In Concert" and features the full orchestra along with special guest vocalists.

NISO's maestro Kirk Muspratt calls "West Side Story" the American 'Romeo and Juliet." The musical is filled with various tunes which have been hits with audiences throughout the decades.

Muspratt said the "West Side Story" is rich and has remained beloved to fans.

"West Side Story" will be performed Oct. 13 and 14 at Living Hope Church on the Merrillville/Crown Point border and Oct. 15 at Valparaiso High School.

Starring in the "West Side Story" concert will feature be vocalists Matthew Greenblatt (Tony), Katelyn Lee (Maria), Jonathan Wilson (Riff), Kate Tombaugh (Anita), Susan Nelson, Molly Chesna, Jennifer Barrett, Colleen Ortega, Ryan Morrison, Aaron Wardell, Chris Jackson and Reuben Lillie.

On "West Side Story's" Oct. 13 opening night there will be a pre-concert party at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville from 4:30– 6:45 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and open bar will be featured. (Reservations are $125 and tables are available for groups.)

Tickets for the "West Side Story" concert are $40 -$75; students pay $10. Call the Symphony office at 219-836-0525 or visit the website at NISOrchestra.org to order tickets.