NISO to bring music to the great outdoors once again

Music fans who've been missing the sounds of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will want to plan a journey to various Region parks and outdoor venues to hear the group this season.

The orchestra, under the direction of conductor Kirk Muspratt presents the first concert this weekend in its annual South Shore Music Festival.

The free concerts will be performed in six towns throughout Northwest Indiana and Illinois through the beginning of August.

It's suggested that concertgoers bring lawn chairs and blankets if they'd like.

The orchestra's repertoire for the South Shore Music Festival includes a mix of patriotic music, Broadway tunes, light classical and songs from movies.

For rain locations and other details, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.

An hour before every show, Plum Grove Music will present a free interactive Instrument Garden providing the chance for kids as well as adults to try playing an orchestral instrument.

Upcoming shows:

Crown Point

7:30 p.m. July 24