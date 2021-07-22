 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NISO to bring music to the great outdoors once again

NISO to bring music to the great outdoors once again

NISO

Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra performs during a past South Shore Music Festival concert in Crown Point.

 Provided

Music fans who've been missing the sounds of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will want to plan a journey to various Region parks and outdoor venues to hear the group this season.

The orchestra, under the direction of conductor Kirk Muspratt presents the first concert this weekend in its annual South Shore Music Festival.

The free concerts will be performed in six towns throughout Northwest Indiana and Illinois through the beginning of August.

It's suggested that concertgoers bring lawn chairs and blankets if they'd like.

The orchestra's repertoire for the South Shore Music Festival includes a mix of patriotic music, Broadway tunes, light classical and songs from movies.

For rain locations and other details, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.

An hour before every show, Plum Grove Music will present a free interactive Instrument Garden providing the chance for kids as well as adults to try  playing an orchestral instrument.

Upcoming shows:

Crown Point

7:30 p.m. July 24

On the Lawn at Franciscan Communities (Corner of Main and Franciscan)

Lansing

7:30 p.m. July 28

Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.)

Hammond- Wolf Lake

7:30 p.m. July 30

Wolf Lake Pavilion (Calumet Ave. at Sheffield Ave.)

Schererville

7:30 p.m. July 31

Redar Park (Austin Street, North of U.S. 30)

Valparaiso

7:30 p.m. Aug. 4

Central Park Plaza (63 Lafayette St.)

Griffith

7:30 p.m. Aug. 7

Central Park (500 N. Broad St.)

For rain locations and other details, call 219-836-0525 or visit nisorchestra.org.

An hour before every show, Plum Grove Music will present a free interactive Instrument Garden providing the chance for kids as well as adults to try  playing an orchestral instrument.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts