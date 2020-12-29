 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No excuses

No excuses

No excuses

Players who err have a natural tendency to protect their ego by offering an excuse. Few excuses are worth listening to; there aren’t enough crutches in the world for all the lame ones.

Against today’s 3NT, West led the king of clubs. Declarer played low, ducked the queen as well, and won a third club with his ace. He next led a diamond to dummy’s king and returned a diamond.

When East discarded, declarer took the ace and led the queen of hearts. West won and cashed his last club and the queen of diamonds for down one.

Best chance?

“West might have had five clubs,” South shrugged, “and then I go down if I lose a heart to the ace. I thought my best chance was to pick up the diamonds, winning six diamonds, a club and two spades.”

South’s excuse was worse than lame. He must duck the first three club leads. If West leads a fourth club and East follows, South knows it is safe to force out the ace of hearts. If East had only three clubs, South would have to try the diamonds.

Daily question

You hold: S K 7 H Q D A J 8 7 3 2 C A 7 5 2. You open one diamond, your partner responds one spade, you rebid two diamonds and he bids two hearts. You try three clubs, and partner rebids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Partner’s three spades is forcing. If he had a game-invitational hand such as A Q 10 8 5 2, K 7 6, Q 4, 4 3, he would have jumped to three spades at his second turn. Slam is possible, but for the moment you can only bid four spades.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts