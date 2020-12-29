No excuses

Players who err have a natural tendency to protect their ego by offering an excuse. Few excuses are worth listening to; there aren’t enough crutches in the world for all the lame ones.

Against today’s 3NT, West led the king of clubs. Declarer played low, ducked the queen as well, and won a third club with his ace. He next led a diamond to dummy’s king and returned a diamond.

When East discarded, declarer took the ace and led the queen of hearts. West won and cashed his last club and the queen of diamonds for down one.

Best chance?

“West might have had five clubs,” South shrugged, “and then I go down if I lose a heart to the ace. I thought my best chance was to pick up the diamonds, winning six diamonds, a club and two spades.”

South’s excuse was worse than lame. He must duck the first three club leads. If West leads a fourth club and East follows, South knows it is safe to force out the ace of hearts. If East had only three clubs, South would have to try the diamonds.

Daily question