No-fault errors

Admitting an error is bruising on the ego; nobody likes doing it. A newspaper published the obituary of a man very much alive. He called the paper and demanded a retraction and an apology. The editor listened but was not one to acknowledge any degree of fallibilty.

"And where are you calling from?" he asked.

At today's six spades, South took the ace of hearts and cashed his three high trumps. When West discarded — not unexpected when he had preempted — South cashed four clubs and then the A-K of diamonds. He lost a diamond and a trump to East, down one.

Grievous

South made a grievous error, but you might not get him to admit it. If he assumes that West had an eight-card suit for his opening bid of four hearts at equal vulnerability, South makes the slam.

Before South runs the clubs, he can ruff dummy's last heart, then exit with a trump at the 10th trick. East's last three cards are diamonds, and he must lead from the queen, conceding the last three tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S A K Q 6 4 H 7 D A 7 5 4 C Q 9 5. You open one spade, your partner responds two clubs, you bid two diamonds and he tries two hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: This hand has such great slam potential that you should make a strong move. Jump to four clubs. A tepid preference bid of three clubs would not convey such good club support or so much trick-taking potential. If partner holds only J5,A1086,82,AKJ104, you make a grand slam.