HOBART — Tyler Turley didn’t need a lot of time to acclimate to varsity football a year ago.
In his first game as a starting sophomore, the Hobart linebacker stepped in front of a Chesterton option pitch and took it 54 yards for a score. He went on to finish that game with nine tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery.
“The nerves were all over the place going into that game,” Turley said. “After that play, there was nothing. I was like, ‘I can do this.’”
This year, things are different for Turley and the Brickies, who are No. 8 in The Times Preseason Top 10. Turley said he knows what to expect on Friday nights in the fall and is ready to be a leader for a Brickies defense that lost its top two tacklers. Turley had 61 stops — good for third on the team — as a sophomore.
“The growth that we’ve seen in him and some of the other sophomore who started last year has been tremendous,” coach Craig Osika said. “We’re just going to ask him to build on what he did last year, be a force on the edge and be a little bit of everything. He’s going to be a cover, a blitz guy, a run stopper. We ask him to do a lot.”
Turley was named to the junior all-state team by the Indiana Football Coaches Association after last season.
Hobart explored the idea of moving Turley to safety over the summer.
“You could tell he wasn’t comfortable,” Osika said. “We talked as a staff and said, ‘Why are we moving a kid who as a junior all-state as a linebacker?’ It didn’t make any sense.”
Turley wrestles at 160 pounds and qualified for semistate last season. He considers it slightly more important than football, but never misses a practice or lift for either.
“Wrestling translates to football in every way. The hand-fighting in wrestling comes into play with football all the time, shedding blocks and getting in tight with blocks,” Turley said. “I’m always in good condition with football. Some of the guys in the huddle sometimes will be huffing and puffing, but I’m usually fine because wrestling is all about conditioning and endurance.”
Turley’s dad, Ryan, was head coach in Hobart two years ago. But Tyler Turley said the cliche of being a coach’s kid is overplayed.
“I didn’t even start playing football until sixth grade. Some of these guys have been playing since first or second grade,” he said.
Father and son do talk about every practice, though. And the first call he makes after the postgame shower and before the team meal is to his dad.
“I remember Tyler being around here when he was a little kid. Ryan and I were good friends, still are good friends,” Osika said. “I think it helps (that Tyler is a coach’s son). He doesn’t know everything about the game but that’s fine. But I think it helps. He knows what the expectations are because he’s been around. He’s seen it.”
Turley sees the Brickies’ cohesion as key to this campaign.
“I think we’re going to be as good as our team bonds together,” Turley said. “Everyone knows that we play our best ball at the end of the year. If we get that together all year, I think we can make a pretty good run.”