Chesterton at Michigan City football

Michigan City's Robert Jefferson, right, sacks Chesterton's Chris Mullen on Friday in Michigan City.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Times No. 3 Michigan City holds a 7-0 lead over No. 4 Chesterton at halftime in the Duneland Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The only score came on a fourth-and-5 for Michigan City, as sophomore quarterback Giovani Laurent found tailback Jonathon Flemings out of the backfield for a 25-yard score midway through the second quarter. Laurent took over for Michael Bradford in the shotgun, but Chesterton's defense held strong overall.

Chesterton's Ben Slatcoff tipped a pass to himself in the end zone for an acrobatic interception, and City didn't find many big plays on the ground. On the other side, City's front seven dominated, sacking Chris Mullen four times on the first three drives. When the Wolves didn't put Mullen on the ground, they flushed him from the pocket before he could find receivers downfield.

Michigan City will receive the ball to start the second half.

