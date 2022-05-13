'No profession more admirable' than police, who were honored during ceremony

GARY — One officer rescued two youngsters from a partially submerged vehicle. Several others dealt with possible suicide cases. Others have been involved in drug-related and firearms cases.

They were all among the 41 police personnel and civilians cited Friday at the 21st annual District 1 Law Enforcement Council awards ceremony at Hard Rock Live.

Officer of the Year went to St. John Ofc. Darrell Shaffer. The 25-year member of the force waded into December waters in 2021 to rescue two children left behind in a vehicle sinking in a drainage pond. While other officers held the driver, Shaffer went after what he discovered were two children who could have died.

“Everyone on the scene did what they were supposed to do,” said Shaffer, who was never in such a rescue situation. “It’s my job.”

Shaffer did recall that hot shower he took after being in cold waters. “The adrenaline was flowing, and I was scared,” he said.

Awards also went for lifesaving efforts, exemplary service, and civilian service. Cmdr. Matthew Moore, who started with Griffith Police in 1999, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, as guest speaker, called police “no profession more admirable.”

Noting how police are there from arrests through testimony, Dimitrijevic said, “No profession lays down their life for another. You immediately step up to do whatever is needed for the case.”

Having worked with police when she was a deputy prosecutor, Dimitrijevic said that despite the criticism of police, “Their voices may be the loudest, but they are not the majority.” People, the judge continued, “love, honor, respect, trust and need you.”

Dimitrijevic said the most dangerous part of police work is walking into the unknown.

“That’s what makes you exceptional,” she said. “You never make it about yourself. It’s always about someone else. It speaks volumes about you. Your legacy will live on because of what you have done for others.”

The District 1 Council consists of law enforcement leaders throughout Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties and Indiana State Police. Membership includes police, prosecutors, coroners, railroad, and federal law enforcement officials. The group promotes the common health and dignity of all area law enforcement.

Griffith Police Chief Gregory Mance, council president, said the group’s mission is to “shine a light on our profession, adding that his fellow officers “represent the very best in the Region.”

Among the lifesaving honorees were Munster Police Sgt. Ryan Vassar and officer Brian Hernandez, who last September revived an infant who was not breathing following a vehicle accident. Their efforts enabled the child to regain a pulse.

“It just happened very quickly,” Vassar said. “When you’re dealing with children, you do what you gotta do.”

“We both have children,” Hernandez added. “You do everything you can, as we were instructed.”

During 12 years on the force, Gary Police Cpl. Justin Clark has worked with the FBI and in group violence, gangs, and SWAT team.

“I try to do the best I can at everything I do,” Clark said. “It’s a hard job, so I try to do my best.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

