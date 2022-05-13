'No profession more admirable' than police, who were honored during ceremony

GARY — One officer rescued two youngsters from a partially submerged vehicle. Several others dealt with possible suicide cases. Others have been involved in drug-related and firearms cases.
They were all among the 41 police personnel and civilians cited Friday at the 21st annual District 1 Law Enforcement Council awards ceremony at Hard Rock Live.
Officer of the Year went to St. John Ofc. Darrell Shaffer. The 25-year member of the force waded into December waters in 2021 to rescue two children left behind in a vehicle sinking in a drainage pond. While other officers held the driver, Shaffer went after what he discovered were two children who could have died.
“Everyone on the scene did what they were supposed to do,” said Shaffer, who was never in such a rescue situation. “It’s my job.”
People are also reading…
Shaffer did recall that hot shower he took after being in cold waters. “The adrenaline was flowing, and I was scared,” he said.
Awards also went for lifesaving efforts, exemplary service, and civilian service. Cmdr. Matthew Moore, who started with Griffith Police in 1999, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Lake Superior Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic, as guest speaker, called police “no profession more admirable.”
Noting how police are there from arrests through testimony, Dimitrijevic said, “No profession lays down their life for another. You immediately step up to do whatever is needed for the case.”
Having worked with police when she was a deputy prosecutor, Dimitrijevic said that despite the criticism of police, “Their voices may be the loudest, but they are not the majority.” People, the judge continued, “love, honor, respect, trust and need you.”
Dimitrijevic said the most dangerous part of police work is walking into the unknown.
“That’s what makes you exceptional,” she said. “You never make it about yourself. It’s always about someone else. It speaks volumes about you. Your legacy will live on because of what you have done for others.”
The District 1 Council consists of law enforcement leaders throughout Lake, LaPorte, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties and Indiana State Police. Membership includes police, prosecutors, coroners, railroad, and federal law enforcement officials. The group promotes the common health and dignity of all area law enforcement.
Griffith Police Chief Gregory Mance, council president, said the group’s mission is to “shine a light on our profession, adding that his fellow officers “represent the very best in the Region.”
Among the lifesaving honorees were Munster Police Sgt. Ryan Vassar and officer Brian Hernandez, who last September revived an infant who was not breathing following a vehicle accident. Their efforts enabled the child to regain a pulse.
“It just happened very quickly,” Vassar said. “When you’re dealing with children, you do what you gotta do.”
“We both have children,” Hernandez added. “You do everything you can, as we were instructed.”
During 12 years on the force, Gary Police Cpl. Justin Clark has worked with the FBI and in group violence, gangs, and SWAT team.
“I try to do the best I can at everything I do,” Clark said. “It’s a hard job, so I try to do my best.”
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series
Catch up on all the action of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" police ride-along series by The Times.
The video series, which aims to air one new episode per month, has our reporters and videographers "riding shotgun" in the passenger seat of a Region officer's squad car each month, introducing you to the men and women who patrol our streets while taking you inside the work of their police shifts.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a …
Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.
Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Vide…
Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago
Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and …
Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.
See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.
See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.
See a day in the life of Portage Patrolman Brian Graves in the latest installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.
The twelfth installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Aviation Unit, led by Lt. Randy Philli…
Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with …
See an evening through the eyes of Schererville Police Patrolman Adam Biella. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview b…
See a day in the life of Schererville Police Cpl. Michael Bork. Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona. Interview by Mary Freda.
See an afternoon and evening through the eyes of Crown Point Police Patrolman Daniel Lee. Interview by Mary Freda. Video by Kale Wilk. Produce…
Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops' seventh installment features Jason Corle, of Griffith Police. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat Cardona.
See an evening on patrol with Lake County Sheriff's Officer Stevie Gill in the sixth installment for the Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops series. …
See a day in the life of Dyer Police Officer Matthew Voss as he patrols on a snowy February day. Video shot by Kale Wilk and produced by Nat C…
The fourth installment in the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series features Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. See as Martinez performs high…
The third installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features a day spent on patrol with Valparaiso Police Department's Keith Perez.
The Times of Northwest Indiana rides along with Lake County Sheriff Officer Trevor McKinney as he completes patrol work in Calumet Township an…
The introductory installment of 'Riding Shotgun with Region Cops' takes a look at a day in the life of Griffith Police Officer Robert Carney. …
Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.