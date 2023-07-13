MY FAVORITE STORIES

Editor's note: The 2022-23 prep sports year is over, but the memories live on. Times sports writers look back on their favorite moments from the year.

It's a privilege to cover the Region sports scene. The area is consistently full of characters, top-quality athletes, tragedy, heroics and compelling stories.

The 2022-23 year in sports was no exception. As I considered which to list among my "favorite" stories, I eliminated things that would bend the definition of the word. That includes the Andrean girls soccer team rallying around a goalie Kate Wantuch for a semi state game on the day she lost her father.

I also removed the obituary for Bishop Noll graduate and 1977 Times Athlete of the Year Rich Suchanuk, because including a memorial seemed a bit morbid. But talking with some of his friends and coaches about sports in northwest Indiana in the 1970s, old-school college recruiting hijinks and memories of a different time really was a cool experience.

The last story I cut from my list was the area's first girls wrestling dual meet at Illiana Christian. Hobart and Rensselaer took on the Vikings in a watershed moment for a sport that I have no doubt will explode in Indiana very soon.

My top three, in no particular order:

HAMMOND CENTRAL OUTLASTS MUNSTER

The best game I saw this year was the Class 4A Munster boys basketball sectional final between

Hammond Central and the Mustangs.

A capacity crowd was treated to a great one. The Wolves didn't lead until there were under four minutes left. The game was tied with 6.9 seconds remaining when Hammond Central coaches drew up a sideline out of bounds play that created a lane for Times Player of the Year Jordan Woods. All-Area first teamer Brandon Trilli met and fouled him at the bucket. Woods missed the first but confidently made the second free throw.

Munster had 2.9 seconds. Jermaine Coney threw a fantastic full-court pass that somehow found Trilli's hands on the right baseline, in front of the Munster bench. His shortarmed shot from about eight feet bounced over the iron and toward a dejected Mustangs student section.

After the game, Hammond Central coach Larry Moore Jr. was approached by his father, former coach Larry Moore Sr.

"I'm so proud of you," Moore Sr. said.

Both men fought back tears.

Crown Point tops Mount Carmel

The best environment I was in, hands down, was for a wrestling dual between Crown Point and Mount Carmel in the county hub. The Bulldogs had the spotlight on the mat, the other lights down and a DJ booming for a standing-room-only crowd that included a big student section and wrestling coaches and athletes from all over the area.

The action in the circle did not disappoint, with both teams bringing in multiple state and nationally-ranked wrestlers. It came down to the big boys, as the Caravan led by five points with only the 220-pound and heavyweight classes remaining. For Crown Point, that meant the Clark brothers.

Will Clark won the 220-pound bout with a violent first-period pin of Nick Naujokas that almost brought down the rafters. Paul Clark then took down Landon Carter even quicker at 285 and the Bulldogs rejoiced.

I saw several wrestling people on my way upstairs to type my story. All of them had the same one-word reaction: "Wow."

Lake Central wins regional on PKs

Maybe the second-best individual game I saw in the last calendar year was the Class 3A soccer regional semifinal at Portage.

Lake Central was a favorite over the host Indians but the Duneland Athletic Conference rivals were scoreless after both regulation and two overtime periods. It was decided on penalty kicks.

Lake Central goalie Jacob Chraca stepped up in the moment. He said he saw Portage second-team All-Area junior Alex Jennings "flick his head up right." Chraca thought it was tell and turned out to be correct. He made the stop and Indians in blue survived and advanced.