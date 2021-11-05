Nonprofit aims to combat stress, anxiety with mindfulness techniques

Mindfulness has become quite the buzzword in the past decade with social media and anti-bullying campaigns heightened in schools and work environments.
After her daughter suffered from panic attacks and experienced thoughts of suicide nearly seven years ago, Robin Sizemore created a nonprofit aimed at combating stress, anxiety and depression. Sizemore’s Superhero Training and Supply focuses on tools such as yoga, mindfulness and creative arts to empower youths.
“We never know what somebody is going through,” Sizemore said during a recent workshop held for educators, businesses and nonprofits held at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting. “Using breathing and meditation can help calm students. Using various approaches is essential because what works for one student may be completely different for another.”
Speaking to nearly 20 workshop participants, Sizemore talked techniques and resources that can be used as aides such as books, magazines, media and even stuffed animals for the younger children. Sizemore focused on helping people learn to regulate their bodies and minds through mindfulness, her ultimate passion.
“Our Superhero Training and Supply is based on social emotional learning dedicated to supporting our youth with yoga, mindfulness and neuroplasticity and creative arts education,” Sizemore said. “Ultimately we are helping our children to create outlets for depression, anger, anxiety and stress.”
Over the years, Superhero Training and Supply has worked with numerous schools and organizations, including Bishop Noll Institute, Nativity of Our Savior, School City of Hammond, Purdue University Northwest, School Town of Highland, Hammond Kiwanis, Miller Elementary School in Merrillville and the South Bend Community School Corp., to name a few.
“This year, my third graders have shown an inspiring amount of kindness to each other, and I find that impressive and amazing,” said Angela Tratta, Morton Elementary teacher. “These Superhero techniques challenge my students to empathize with one another and understand and celebrate the fact that each of them are unique and special.”
Jill Fox, of LaPorte, appreciates the structure and says it has motivated her to create an after-school program based on Superhero's philosophy.
“People have heard of mindfulness, but I’m not sure they fully understand what it entails,” Fox said. “Not every teacher has to be vocal and yelling at their children to be calm because ultimately how we treat them is how they treat us. Mindfulness is really all about trying to get them to be present, and we must lead by example."
Sizemore feels the power of her program is focused on getting youths to create connections through mindfulness.
"There's no greater feeling than having kids, teachers, parents and even business professionals thank me for encouraging kindness and compassion," Sizemore said. "We all have feelings deep down and coming to terms with our words, thoughts and actions can be the difference in how we handle situations."
For more information on the Superhero Training and Supply Inc., visit its website at superherotrainingandsupply.com.