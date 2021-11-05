Nonprofit aims to combat stress, anxiety with mindfulness techniques

Over the years, Superhero Training and Supply has worked with numerous schools and organizations, including Bishop Noll Institute, Nativity of Our Savior, School City of Hammond, Purdue University Northwest, School Town of Highland, Hammond Kiwanis, Miller Elementary School in Merrillville and the South Bend Community School Corp., to name a few.

“This year, my third graders have shown an inspiring amount of kindness to each other, and I find that impressive and amazing,” said Angela Tratta, Morton Elementary teacher. “These Superhero techniques challenge my students to empathize with one another and understand and celebrate the fact that each of them are unique and special.”

Jill Fox, of LaPorte, appreciates the structure and says it has motivated her to create an after-school program based on Superhero's philosophy.

“People have heard of mindfulness, but I’m not sure they fully understand what it entails,” Fox said. “Not every teacher has to be vocal and yelling at their children to be calm because ultimately how we treat them is how they treat us. Mindfulness is really all about trying to get them to be present, and we must lead by example."

Sizemore feels the power of her program is focused on getting youths to create connections through mindfulness.