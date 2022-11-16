November 2022 Teachers of Excellence

Recognizing Excellence in Teaching Through Dedication, Compassion & Knowledge

LAKE COUNTY

Why Teaching is More Than a Day Job:

Brandon Fentress knows the importance of students having positive role models and mentors. “I grew up in Gary and experienced numerous things that could have concluded with my succumbing to many of the vices that my peers did,” he says. “The biggest factor in who I am today is the men in my life who never allowed me to falter, from my father, grandfather, uncles and teachers like Mr. Adams, who I still use when I need advice. I wanted to be a figure like that to my students and especially hard-to-reach young men so they wouldn’t make some of the negative life choices I watched my peers make.” Fentress says he realizes most of his students won’t attend art school but enjoys exceeding expectations of students who don’t believe they can create beautiful works of art. “I push my students to constantly improve their skills. I love being able to see students tell me how proud they are of their work, how they never thought they could create something like the artwork they did.” He credits his time spent as a student-teacher with the art teachers at Lake Central High School in inspiring him to set high expectations and goals for his own students and for his experience as the son of an African-American father and Mexican mother in helping him be open to different perspectives and ideas.

Favorite Part of Teaching:

“The greatest feeling a teacher can have is knowing that you have made an impact in a student’s life,” Fentress says. “I attempt to make every conversation a way to build a student’s character or positively impact their decision making. One of the things that I do often as each class Is leaving is I tell my students ‘Have a good day everyone, love y’all’ as they leave the classroom. I do it because you never know what a child is going through or if they ever hear anyone say that to them at home. The thing I love seeing the most as a teacher is watching my students walk across that graduation stage because I hopefully was able to help that student in some ways that they can take with them long beyond the classroom.”

Why Teaching is More Than a Day Job:

Cynthia McKnight originally pursued a degree in women’s studies but says Dr. Iztok Hozo at Indiana University Northwest encouraged her to change course and pursue a math degree and teaching degree. At 35, she went back to school and earned a bachelor’s of science in math and a bachelor’s of science in education. McKnight loves watching her students’ pride in their accomplishments and the joy on their faces when they understand concepts and lessons. “I love that these young adults share their lives with me and trust me to have open and honest conversations about school and life in general,” she says. McKnight did her student teaching at Thomas Edison Junior-Senior High School before becoming a staff teacher.

Favorite Part of Teaching:

“Teaching high school is where I’ve always wanted to be since it allows me to be more of myself,” McKnight says. “I always feel honored that students trust me enough to seek out my advice or just need a safe person to vent to and share their struggles with. I love when former and current students contact or visit me to thank me for helping them overcome battles or succeed when they did not think they could.”

PORTER COUNTY

Why Teaching is More Than a Day Job:

Brittney Johnson says she treasures creating relationships with students by being a role model and trust-worthy adult in their lives. “I flip my geometry classes, which means students go home and watch a video of teaching for homework,” she explains. “Then they come into class ready to discuss the topics, practice the material through fun games and activities and use me during independent practice, which is arguably the hardest part of learning. So, during class time, when most of the other teachers are doing the talking and teaching for 45 minutes, I’m able to check in with each student that day to ask them how they’re feeling and if there’s anything I can do to help them. Building those relationships is what teaching is all about while learning some life skills and math along the way.” A Crown Point native, Johnson graduated from Crown Point High School in 2010 and Indiana University in 2014. Johnson taught at Eminence Community School Corporation, a K-12 school in Eminence, Ind., before coming to Valparaiso High School, where she is also the Math Competitions sponsor. Johnson and her husband are parents to two young children.

Favorite Part of Teaching:

“At Eminence, I was in charge of helping a group of 10 seniors pass the state’s graduation qualifying exam at the time, which was the Algebra 1 end-of-course assessment,” Johnson recalls. “The group had taken and failed the test over the past three years, but through building relationships, encouragement and a lot of hard work, most of them passed after my class.They all came back after getting their scores and were so thankful forsomeone to push them and believe in them. It truly only takes one teacherto change a student’s life.”

Why Teaching is More Than a Day Job:

Bryan Nallenweg is passionate about government and teaching his students about government. “It is critically important that students have a fundamental understanding of the American system of government, regardless of their future career path,” he says. “Civic literacy is of the utmost importance to me as an educator. I enjoy that I have the opportunity each day to help students in becoming more informed and better engaged citizens. I do my best to make learning not only fun but also meaningful for my students. When students leave high school, they will be of voting age, which is why I want my students to understand the importance of voting and continue to be informed and engaged citizens long after they graduate.” Nallenweg is a Chesterton High School and Indiana University graduate and recently earned his master’s degree in political science through Indiana University. He has been teaching at Chesterton High School since 2008 and is the head coach of boys’ track and field as well as the sponsor of the National Honor Society.

Favorite Part of Teaching:

“The best feeling is when students email me or they come up to me after they graduate and talk about something they learned in class,” Nallenweg says. “I’ve had many students over the years thank me for what they learned or remembered in my government or economics class, because it helped them at some point in life. Those emails and conversations mean a lot to me. They are really the reason that I teach.”

