Now Hiring E.P.I.C. - Energetic Proficient Insightful Communicators
Probationary Correctional Officer
Mandatory Orientation
Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6:00pm
Application Deadline Friday, June 28, 2019
LAKE COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER
2293 North Main St. • Crown Point, Indiana A-Building
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
U.S. Citizen • 21 Years of Age • H.S Diploma or G.E.D • No Felony Convictions • Valid Driver’s License
Benefits
• Insurance (medical, vision & dental) $37.50/family $20/single
Bi-weekly
• Prescription Coverage • State Perf Pension • Life Insurance • Paid Vacations • Paid Holidays • Paid Training • Clothing Allowance • Longevity Pay • Proficiency Pay • Available Overtime • Every Other Weekend Off • Job Security • Advancement Opportunities • Local 11 Union
Competitive salary
2019...................... $39,394 2020...................... $42,939
For qualifications and to download applications visit: lakecountysheriff.com.
Applications may be hand delivered or mailed to the Government Center Attn: Jail Personnel.