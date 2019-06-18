LEE4_1309962_MUN13682-1.pdf

 

Now Hiring E.P.I.C. - Energetic Proficient Insightful Communicators

Probationary Correctional Officer

Mandatory Orientation

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6:00pm

Application Deadline Friday, June 28, 2019

LAKE COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER

2293 North Main St. • Crown Point, Indiana A-Building

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

U.S. Citizen • 21 Years of Age • H.S Diploma or G.E.D • No Felony Convictions • Valid Driver’s License

Benefits

• Insurance (medical, vision & dental) $37.50/family $20/single

Bi-weekly

• Prescription Coverage • State Perf Pension • Life Insurance • Paid Vacations • Paid Holidays • Paid Training • Clothing Allowance • Longevity Pay • Proficiency Pay • Available Overtime • Every Other Weekend Off • Job Security • Advancement Opportunities • Local 11 Union

Competitive salary

2019...................... $39,394  2020...................... $42,939

For qualifications and to download applications visit: lakecountysheriff.com.

Applications may be hand delivered or mailed to the Government Center Attn: Jail Personnel.

Click Here for More Info

0
0
0
0
0