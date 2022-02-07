Nucor spending $290M to boost Indiana steel mill production

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Nucor Corp. is planning a $290 project to expand production at a steel sheet mill in western Indiana.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced this past week it would add production lines at the Crawfordsville plant, potentially adding 80 jobs to its current 770 workers.

The company said the project is expected to take two years to complete as it seeks regulatory approvals and state and local government incentives.

Nucor Executive Vice President Rex Query said the project was part of the company's strategy to grow its core steel business and expand into new product lines.

Nucor started production in 1989 at the mill about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

