 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nucor spending $290M to boost Indiana steel mill production

  • Updated
  • 0
Nucor, Bluescope looking to build more mini-mills amid overcapacity concerns

A mini-mill is shown.

 Provided

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Nucor Corp. is planning a $290 project to expand production at a steel sheet mill in western Indiana.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company announced this past week it would add production lines at the Crawfordsville plant, potentially adding 80 jobs to its current 770 workers.

The company said the project is expected to take two years to complete as it seeks regulatory approvals and state and local government incentives.

Nucor Executive Vice President Rex Query said the project was part of the company's strategy to grow its core steel business and expand into new product lines.

Nucor started production in 1989 at the mill about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts