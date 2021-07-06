Number of victims in major ransomware attack still unclear

The company whose software was exploited in the biggest ransomware attack on record said Tuesday that so far it appears fewer than 1,500 businesses were compromised. But cybersecurity experts suspect the estimate is low and note that victims are still being identified.

A couple examples of the impact the attack has had in the at least 17 countries affected: the weekend shuttering most of the 800 supermarkets in the Swedish Coop chain because the malware crippled their cash registers, and the reported knocking offline o f more than 100 New Zealand kindergartens.

Miami-based Kaseya said that it believes only about 800 to 1,500 of the estimated 800,000 to 1,000,000 mostly small business end-users of its software were affected. They are customers of companies that use Kaseya's virtual system administrator, or VSA, product to fully manage their IT infrastructure.

The statement was widely reported after the White House shared it with media outlets.

Cybersecurity experts said, however, it is too early for Kaseya to know the true impact of Friday's attack. They note that because it was launched by the Russia-linked REvil gang on the eve of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in the U.S., many targets may only be discovering it upon returning to work Tuesday.