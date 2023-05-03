Marie D. Forszt, vice president, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System

Marie D. Forszt, MPA, RHIA, is vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, parent company of Community Healthcare System. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Record Administration from Indiana University School of Medicine and her Master of Public Administration degree from Indiana University.

Forszt began her professional career at Community Hospital and has 33 years of health-care management experience in areas including health information, service line development, operational management, patient satisfaction, cardiovascular research and marketing and community relations. As vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, she oversees marketing, patient experience, health information management and the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

Forszt is a member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) and Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD). She also is on the Board of Community Cancer Research Foundation.

Julie Kerns, BSN, MS-Health Informatics, assistant vice president, Patient Care Services, Methodist Hospitals

Julie Kerns has worked at Methodist Hospitals for more than 20 years. Her career at Methodist began as a bedside nurse. She has held multiple positions in the organization including supervisor of Employee Health, Clinical Nurse manager, Oncology Nurse navigator, director of Nursing Quality and Regulatory Compliance and, most recently, assistant vice president of Patient Care Services at the Southlake Campus.

Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Valparaiso University and a Master of Science in Health Informatics from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Marsha King, dean of the University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus; associate professor, University of St. Francis

Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her Associate, Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Nursing from Purdue University Northwest and her Doctor of Nursing Practice in systems leadership from Rush University, Chicago. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative and academic environments as well as more than 20 years experience as a chief nursing officer.

A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.

Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College

Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years in LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for five years.

Philbin also has worked in multiple areas in nursing from medical/surgical, hospice, home health and organ procurement. However, her passion remains in the community college to provide quality nursing education to the Region. She also is an ambassador for the National League for Nursing, a nursing education organization.

Andrew Steele, managing editor, The Times of Northwest Indiana

Andrew Steele is managing editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Steele has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Indiana University and an MBA from Valparaiso University. He joined The Times in 2014 and has served as assistant deputy editor and transportation reporter.

