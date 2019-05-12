Honoring Our Nurses
Nurses comfort, care, educate, console, relate, endear and provide direction and assistance. They are at the forefront when we are sick; their work responsibilities immense, their efforts tireless and their commitment endless. They are the heart and soul of medical facilities including residential care, hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices, schools, in-home care and much more.
To celebrate National Nurse Week, May 6-12, 2019, The Times Media Co.; Title Sponsor, Methodist Hospitals; Presenting Sponsors Franciscan Health; Community Healthcare System; Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana; Castle Subaru/Mitsubishi; University of St. Francis – Crown Point; Indiana University-Northwest; and Pinnacle Hospital, are showing our true appreciation for area nurses with nominations and evaluation, a section and planned events.
The Goal
This is a way of saying thanks to your nurses! This competition was started by asking the public to nominate nursing professionals who have had an effect on their, the lives of loved ones and the community. The result was 288 nominations. From there, our panel of five independent judges — Giles Bruce, Maria Chicchelly, Marie D. Forszt, Marsha King and Jennifer Philbin — reviewed the nominations and chose nine winners. The tenth was chosen by our readers. Read about each winner here and online at nwitimes.com/nurses.
The Judges
Giles Bruce, health reporter, The Times of Northwest Indiana
As a reporter for The Times and co-editor of Get Healthy magazine, Giles Bruce has reported extensively on health care in Northwest Indiana for 4 1/2 years. He has interviewed countless Region medical professionals in that time, including nurses. He has worked intensively to bring to the fore and find solutions for the Region's critical health challenges, such as infant mortality and opioid addiction, promoted a physically active lifestyle and analyzed the business of health care and its impact on health outcomes. In doing so, he’s received a fellowship provided by the University of Southern California's Center for Health Journalism, which enabled Bruce to expand his infant mortality research beyond the Region and to uncover . His investigative reporting uncovered a broader range of causesthan state health leaders wanted to acknowledge, including environmental pollution and limited access to healthy food, medical care and transportation in many Indiana communities.
Bruce, who holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northern Illinois University, also wrote about health at his previous newspaper, the Journal-World in Lawrence, Kan., and has been recognized with such honors as being named to Editor & Publisher magazine's list of 25 leading journalism professionals in U.S. younger than 35 as well as a Chicago Headline Club's Lisagor Award for best health reporting. When he’s not working, he enjoys exercising, practicing yoga, reading and spending time with his two young daughters.
Maria Chicchelly, assistant vice president, Patient Care Services, Methodist Hospitals
Maria Chicchelly, who holds a bachelor of arts degree in social work from Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Resurrection University, Chicago; and a master of business administration from Loyola University, Chicago, recently accepted the position of assistant vice president, Patient Care at Northlake at Methodist Hospitals.
An accomplished nurse leader, Chicchelly has more than 20 years of clinical and managerial experience in acute medical/surgical care, women’s health and inpatient/outpatient behavioral health. She has served as director of nursing and director of patient care services at Presence Health - St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago.
Marie D. Forszt, vice president, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Community Healthcare System
Marie D. Forszt, MPA, RHIA, has 30 years of health care management experience in areas including health information, service line development, operational management, cardiovascular research and marketing and community relations. She has a bachelor of science degree in medical record administration from Indiana University-Purdue University School of Medicine and her master of public administration from Indiana University. Beginning her professional career at Community Hospital, Forszt most recently assumed the position of vice president of marketing and corporate communications for Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, overseeing marketing, patient experience and more.
A member of the American Health Information Management Association and Society for Healthcare Strategy & Market Development, Forszt also serves on the board of Community Cancer Research Foundation. She and her husband, Tony, and their two sons live in Munster. She enjoys spending time with her family, attending her boys’ sporting activities, hiking and reading.
Marsha King, dean of the University of St. Francis, Crown Point Campus; associate professor, University of St. Francis
Marsha King, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CNE, received her associate, bachelor, and master of science degrees in nursing degrees from Purdue University Northwest and her doctor of nursing practice in systems leadership from Rush University. She also has a master’s degree in business administration. Certified as a nurse executive-advanced and a certified nurse educator, King has extensive experience in leadership positions in clinical, administrative, and academic environments as well as 21 years’ experience as a chief nursing officer.
A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King ’s work on high fidelity simulation in a nursing educational setting was recently published. She has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and most recently the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She volunteers at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and sits on the Finance Committee of the parish. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional, and national level.
Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College
Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years at LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for the last 4 years.
Philbin has also worked in multiple areas in nursing from medical/surgical, hospice, home health and organ procurement. However, her passion remains in the Community College to provide quality nursing education to the Region. She also is an ambassador for the National League for Nursing, a nursing education organization.
Philbin lives in St. John with her husband, Patrick, and their four children.
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care is published by the Marketing Team of The Times of Northwest Indiana.