NWI.COM EXCLUSIVES FOR SUNDAY, FEB. 28

Gary Students Return to the Classroom

Gary Community School Corp. students line up Monday morning at Banneker Elelmentary at Marquette in Gary to have their temperature checked upon entering. It’s their first daty back in nearly a year, and Principal Chaitra Wade, in the backgriound, makes a record of each studeent who is returning. They are also required to wear masks. About thirteen percent or 70 students opted for in-person classroom learning at Banneker, while the remaining 87 percent will continue with virtual learning, said Principal Wade.

 John Luke

