NWI.COM EXCLUSIVES FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 20

NWI.COM EXCLUSIVES FOR SUNDAY, JUNE 20

  • Updated
Cameron Baker gets an honorary badge

Five-year-old Cameron Baker poses for pictures Wednesday with Lake County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard member Anthony Martinez. Baker, who is recovering from Wilms' tumor, has a wish to become a police officer. Agencies from around Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana gave him honorary law enforcement designations at American Legion Post 430.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Photos of the Week

5-year-old Cameron Baker posing for pictures Wednesday with Lake County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard member Anthony Martinez.

